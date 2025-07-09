Amazon Prime Day Deals: OnePlus Offers Big Savings on Smartphones & IoT

With Amazon Prime Day 2025 just around the corner, OnePlus is turning up the heat with unbeatable offers across its entire product lineup - from flagship smartphones to audio gear and tablets. These exciting deals, available from July 10 to 15 on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, and select offline partners.

Looking to upgrade your smartphone? Start with the OnePlus 13 at ₹59,999

The ultimate flagship experience is now more accessible than ever. The OnePlus 13 is available at an effective price of ₹59,999, thanks to a limited-time ₹5,000 price drop and an additional ₹5,000 bank discount. With up to 9 months of no-cost EMI, this sleek powerhouse is a top pick for tech lovers looking for raw performance wrapped in a premium design.

Prefer something compact yet powerful? Meet the OnePlus 13s at ₹49,999

If you’ve been eyeing a compact flagship, the OnePlus 13s deal this Prime Day is hard to beat. Buyers can avail an effective price of ₹49,999 with ₹5,000 bank discount and an additional ₹5,000 exchange bonus. With 12 months of no-cost EMI on select cards, it's a sweet deal for users who want flagship features without the bulk.

Bundled bonus: OnePlus 13R + Buds 3 at ₹39,999

If you’re looking for a complete smartphone and audio upgrade, the OnePlus 13R delivers excellent value. Priced at ₹39,999 with a ₹3,000 bank discount, it also comes bundled with the OnePlus Buds 3 at no extra cost. That’s powerful performance and immersive audio in one unbeatable deal.

Budget-friendly brilliance: OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite at ₹15,999

For those eyeing an everyday performer, the Nord CE4 Lite is a great pick. Featuring a bright AMOLED display, sleek design, and reliable battery life, it's now available at ₹15,999 after a ₹2,000 bank discount. Additionally, consumers can avail themselves of 3 months of no-cost EMI. This makes it hard to pass for first-time buyers or budget-conscious upgraders.

Audio deals starting at ₹1,149

Music lovers are in for a treat. The newly launched Bullets Wireless Z3 is available at just ₹1,549, while the premium OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are down to ₹8,999. Other audio options include Buds 3 at ₹4,299, Bullets Wireless Z2 at ₹1,149, Z2 ANC at ₹1,599, and the Nord Buds 3 Pro at ₹2,299—all with additional bank discounts to sweeten the deal.

Big Tablet Deals – Up to ₹4,000 Off + Free Stylus

OnePlus tablets are also seeing major price drops. The OnePlus Pad Go Wi-Fi starts at ₹13,999 with student and bank offers, while LTE variants go up to ₹17,499. The high-end Pad 2 starts at ₹32,999 and comes bundled with a free Stylus 2—ideal for creatives, professionals, and students looking for an all-in-one portable solution.

These offers are also part of the OnePlus Monsoon Sale, available across OnePlus.in, Experience Stores, Croma, Reliance Digital, Flipkart, Myntra, and more.