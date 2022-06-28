Another Major VPN Service Provider, PureVPN, Removes India Server

Several major VPN providers are removing servers from India after the government announced the new VPN policy in April. After NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and a few more, another popular VPN service provider, PureVPN, withdrew its servers from India. In an official statement, PureVPN said that it does not collect any information from users, which is against the policy announced by the Indian government.

"We are a strict no-log company. While we do not collect identifiable information from our users, we cannot operate physical servers in a country where we will be forced to change our operating methods and compromise our users' privacy and security", Head of MarCom, PureVPN, Shaheryar Popalzai said in an official statement.

The VPN service provider said users who still wish to avail its services from Indian services would be able to do so through virtual servers. "We are not new to virtual servers, so users will not see any difference in terms of quality or experience when they connect to the India virtual server. Users will get the same privacy and security they did with physical servers. We are already running virtual servers for multiple locations such as Bangladesh, Bahrain, Egypt etc.", Popalzai explained.

Before PureVPN, several other major VPN providers, including ExpressVPN, NordVPN, and Surfshark, announced that they would be removing servers from India. The move comes after the Indian government announced the new VPN policy that wants service providers to store user information such as names, email IDs, and IP addresses for five years, which is clearly against the basic principle of VPNs.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has asked its employees to stop using VPNs, cloud services like Google Driver and more. But this has nothing to do with the new VPN policy. Instead, the Indian government has placed restrictions on VPN use due to privacy and security concerns. In addition, the government does not allow employees to use smartphones during office hours.