Apple AirPods to be manufactured in India

Apple AirPods will be made in India, CNBC TV18 quoted India's IT ministry as saying. The report added that the iPhone 14 would be manufactured in December this year at Foxconn's facility near Chennai.



Less than three weeks after unveiling the latest iPhone series, the global tech giant announced that Apple's latest iPhone 14 will be manufactured in India. Apple's global partner Foxconn is manufacturing the iPhone 14 at the Sriperumbudur facility in Chennai, and units will start reaching local customers in the coming days.

Apple started assembling smartphones locally in India in 2017, but until this year, the iPhone maker has used manufacturing facilities in India to assemble older-generation phones. The locally produced iPhone 14 will be for both the Indian market and exports.

Apple had worked with suppliers to speed up manufacturing in the country and shorten the production delay with China from the typical six to nine months for previous launches, Bloomberg reported in August.

"The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. We're excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India," said Apple's statement.

Apple asks suppliers to move production of some AirPods and Beats to India

The tech giant is asking its suppliers to move some production of AirPods and Beats headphones to India for the first time, the Nikkei reported. This could be another win for the national capital in its push for local manufacturing.

According to the report, Apple's iPhone assembler Foxconn is preparing to make Beats headphones in India and hopes to produce AirPods in India eventually. Luxshare Precision Industry, a Chinese supplier to the iPhone maker, and its units also plan to help Apple make AirPods in India, according to the report.