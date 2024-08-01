Apple Allegedly Blocks Tata Group's Deal with Vivo in India: Key Details

Apple has reportedly blocked Tata Group's planned acquisition of a majority stake in Vivo's Indian business. According to the Times of India, Apple expressed concerns about Tata Group owning a significant share in a rival company's operations in India. Vivo had been looking to sell a 51% stake in its Indian subsidiary to Tata Group. While neither company has officially confirmed the deal, sources suggest it has now been called off.

Apple's Indirect Involvement

Although Apple is not directly involved in the Tata Group-Vivo negotiations, it has a significant partnership with Tata Group, which currently manufactures iPhones in India. The Tata Group, with a workforce of 10,000 employees, produces various iPhone models, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 14. Apple, heavily investing in the Indian market, likely influenced the decision to halt the deal, as it may have been uncomfortable with Tata's involvement in a competing brand.

This situation isn't the first instance of Apple's involvement with Tata Group. Apple's partner, Wistron, sold its Karnataka factory to Tata Group for around $125 million, marking Tata's entry into iPhone manufacturing. Following this acquisition, Tata has been expanding its Apple-related operations, including nearing a deal to acquire a controlling stake in Pegatron's facility in Tamil Nadu, India. There are also rumours that Tata may soon start producing the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models in India.

Implications for Tata Group

The cancellation of the Vivo deal could have significant implications for Tata Group's future strategy. The Indian conglomerate might have to reassess its business plans, especially if its partnerships with other tech giants, potentially competitors of Apple, are affected. Tata's growing role in Apple's supply chain indicates that the conglomerate is prioritizing this relationship, possibly at the expense of other opportunities.

As the Indian market becomes increasingly important for tech giants like Apple, such strategic decisions will continue to shape the landscape. The fallout from this blocked deal underscores the complex dynamics at play in the global tech industry, especially as companies navigate partnerships and competition in emerging markets.



