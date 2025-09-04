Apple Event 2025: Beyond iPhone 17 – 9 Exciting Launches to Watch

Apple is gearing up for its annual fall showcase on September 9, 2025, at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, promising what the media is calling an “Awe Dropping” event. While the spotlight will naturally shine on the iPhone 17 series, reports indicate that Apple is preparing a slate of other exciting product updates across its ecosystem, from wearables to audio and smart home devices.

Apple Watch Updates

The Apple Watch lineup is set for a refresh, as usual. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is rumored to feature a slightly larger and brighter display, the new S11 chip, faster charging, and satellite connectivity for texting in areas without Wi-Fi or cellular coverage. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests that Apple might also include a new wide-angle OLED panel to maintain brightness even at off-angles.

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Series 11 is expected to deliver incremental updates, including the S11 processor and minor health-tracking improvements. References to a “Sleep Score” feature in iOS 26 beta code hint at a unique functionality for this new model.

For entry-level users, the Apple Watch SE 3 hasn’t been updated since 2022, making a refresh overdue. Rumours point to larger displays and the S11 chip, though a colourful plastic design seems unlikely now.

Audio and Tracking Devices

Apple is also expected to unveil the AirPods Pro 3, which are rumoured to include improved noise cancellation, heart rate monitoring, and a refreshed design. Additionally, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts the arrival of AirTag 2, offering up to three times the range, a tamper-proof speaker, and proactive low-battery alerts.

Home and Entertainment

On the home entertainment front, a new Apple TV 4K (4th Gen) could debut, powered by the A17 Pro chip and supporting Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7. A refreshed HomePod mini 2 is also expected, featuring improved sound quality, Apple-designed connectivity chips, and advanced Wi-Fi support, potentially creating an “Apple Home” moment when paired with Apple TV.

iPad and Mixed Reality

Apple’s iPad Pro is rumored to get the M5 chip, along with dual front cameras optimized for both portrait and landscape modes. While iPad launches often occur separately, an October debut is more likely. The Vision Pro 2, Apple’s mixed-reality headset, is also set for a refresh. Kuo anticipates an M5 chip, though some reports suggest it might feature M4, opening the possibility of a September reveal.

Future Displays

Finally, Apple is reportedly developing Studio Display 2 with mini-LED backlighting, which may arrive in late 2025 or early 2026, keeping its professional display lineup fresh.

As September 9 draws near, Apple enthusiasts can expect an event that not only introduces the iPhone 17 but also significantly expands the tech giant’s ecosystem with wearables, audio devices, smart home products, and AR innovations.