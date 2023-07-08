Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max to get Costlier: Find Details

The next generation of Apple smartphones, the iPhone 15 series, is all set to launch in September this year. While iPhone Pro models have remained the same in the US since the iPhone X launched in September 2017, analyst Jeff Pu predicts that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be priced above $1099, marking a price increase for the first time in years.



Analyst Jeff Pu previously predicted that the iPhone 15 Pro models would be more expensive than their predecessors. However, he now believes that the sticker price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, in particular, could increase due to several hardware upgrades, including a titanium frame, more RAM, the A17 Bionic chipset, solid-state buttons, and a periscope zoom lens to improve the zoom.

It should be noted that iPhone prices have increased multiple times outside the US. For example, the iPhone 13 Pro retailed for £949 in the UK, but the iPhone 14 Pro started at a lower price of £1,099 tag. Similarly, in India, the prices of iPhone models have also increased over time. The iPhone X, launched in 2017, was priced at Rs 89,000 for the 64GB variant, but now, the equivalent flagship iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 129,900 for the base model.

The iPhone 15 series, which may include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, is expected to have several new features, including USB-C as the default charging port and a Dynamic Island notch cutout for all models, which is currently only available on iPhone 14 Pro models.