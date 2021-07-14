Apple Launches MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12 Series

Apple has released the MagSafe battery pack for its iPhone 12 series. One of the magnetic batteries costs $ 99 (roughly Rs 7,374), and you can order one right now on Apple's website. For some people, the website shows delivery between July 22 and July 26.

Apple has released battery cases for iPhones in the past, but the new package sticks to iPhone 12 phones thanks to the built-in magnets. And it will work with all four phones in the iPhone 12 series: the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

While the iPhone 11 battery cases had a physical camera shortcut button, since this accessory is just an attached package, that means it doesn't come with any other features for your phone other than giving you a little power additional. But if it works like the MagSafe wireless charger, you might also be able to use the pack to recharge your AirPods or other devices that support Qi wireless charging.

Side view of MagSafe battery

Apple says the pack charges with up to 5W of power, so it won't be the fastest way to charge your phone. On a support page, Apple also says that the battery requires iOS 14.7, a software update that has yet to come out. Given that Apple's website lists battery pack delivery times from July 22, it looks like the update is coming out soon to support it.



When Apple implemented MagSafe technology in its iPhone 12 series, we knew that the company was going to release more accessories compatible with it in addition to the wireless charger. We've already seen the MagSafe wallet that sits on the back of compatible phones and cases.