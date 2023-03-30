Apple MR Headset mass production delayed again, may not appear at WWDC23

San Francisco: Apple mixed-reality (MR) headset's mass production is reportedly been pushed back again, and the device may not appear at this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on Thursday shared the information on Twitter, saying: "Because Apple isn't very optimistic about the AR/MR headset announcement recreating the astounding 'iPhone moment', the mass production schedule for assembly has been pushed back by another 1-2 months to mid-to-late 3Q23."

"The delay also adds uncertainty to whether the new device will appear at WWDC 2023, as the market widely expects," he added.

Kuo further stated that the reasons for Apple not being optimistic about announcing an AR/MR headset include the "economic downturn, compromises on some hardware specifications for mass production (such as weight), the readiness of the ecosystem and applications, a high selling price (USD 3,000-4,000 or even higher), etc".

In addition, due to the delayed mass production for assembly, 2,00,000 to 3,00,000 units are expected to be shipped this year, which is lower than the market consensus of 5,00,000 units or more.

Meanwhile, Apple has announced it will organise its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in an online format from June 5 through June 9, as the company goes through building next-gen operating systems for its product portfolio.

According to the company, there will be an opportunity for developers and students to celebrate in person at a special experience at Apple Park on opening day.