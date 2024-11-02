Apple Offers Free Repairs for Some iPhone 14 Plus Camera Issues

Apple has introduced a new service program to address a specific issue affecting a limited number of iPhone 14 Plus devices. For some users, the rear camera fails to display a preview, and Apple offers free repairs for affected phones.

According to Apple's service program page, "Apple has determined that the rear camera on a very small percentage of iPhone 14 Plus devices may exhibit no preview. Affected devices were manufactured between April 10, 2023, and April 28, 2024." If your iPhone 14 Plus faces this issue, you can check its eligibility by entering the serial number on Apple's program page.

Apple assures that eligible phones will be serviced for free by either Apple or an Authorized Service Provider. Moreover, you may qualify for a refund if you've already paid for a repair. This repair program will cover eligible iPhone 14 Plus models for three years from their original sale date. Apple frequently launches similar service programs, including previous ones for iPhone 12 receiver issues and AirPods Pro sound issues.