Apple Plans to Double iPhone Production in India to Power U.S. Supply by 2025

Apple is reportedly setting its sights on India to become a key manufacturing hub for iPhones destined for the U.S. market. According to insiders familiar with Apple’s internal plans, the tech giant is aiming to double its iPhone production in India by the end of 2025. If all goes as intended, a significant portion of iPhones sold in the United States could soon be made in India—reshaping Apple's global supply chain strategy in a big way.

Currently, Apple manufactures around 20% of its iPhones in India. But to meet the new demand, that figure may need to grow rapidly over the next year. While Apple hasn't made any formal announcements yet, this shift points to a clear strategy: reduce dependency on China and diversify manufacturing bases to minimize geopolitical risks and supply chain disruptions.

This pivot toward India has been building for a while. Apple began expanding operations there in response to several challenges, including COVID-19 lockdowns in China that disrupted major production lines. In addition, rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China, along with tariffs introduced during the Trump administration, have made China a more complex environment for manufacturing.

Recent U.S. policy changes are also playing in Apple’s favour. New exemptions on electronics from certain tariffs mean that iPhones assembled in India could enter the American market without extra import duties. This would allow Apple to maintain competitive pricing while keeping its margins intact.

Apple's production in India is already gaining momentum. In the financial year ending March 2025, the company is said to have produced devices worth approximately $22 billion in India, with exports exceeding ₹1.5 trillion (about $17.5 billion). Much of this is happening at Foxconn’s sprawling plant in southern India, while Tata Electronics has also stepped up, taking over local operations previously managed by Wistron and Pegatron.

What's more, Apple is no longer limiting Indian assembly to basic models. The company is now producing all iPhone variants in India—including the premium Pro versions featuring titanium frames—marking a major shift in manufacturing capabilities.

With robust government incentives and India’s push to become a global manufacturing powerhouse, this strategy aligns perfectly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s "Make in India" vision. If Apple can pull this off, it would become one of the first major consumer tech brands to serve the U.S. market at scale through Indian manufacturing, signaling a new chapter in global tech production.



