Apple Scary Fast Event: When and where to watch; All that we expect

Apple will unveil the MacBook Pro and other premium products at its Scary Fast event on Monday. The event is called Scary Fast because it coincides with Halloween Eve in many countries. In particular, this year marks the 25th anniversary of the iMac, one of the first products introduced by Steve Jobs upon his return to Apple in the late '90s. The original Mac, initially called the Macintosh, was introduced in early 1984.



Apple Scary Fast event: When and where to watch?

The Scary Fast event can be watched live on the Apple Events website and YouTube starting at 5:30 a.m. in India. Apple TV users will also be able to watch the event live on their iPhones, iPads and Macs by navigating to the section dedicated to Scary Fast.









Apple Scary Fast Event: All That We Expect

1) New MacBook Pro: Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman reported that Apple will likely unveil two new MacBook Pros, codenamed J514 and J516, powered by the M3 Pro and M3 Max processors during the Scary Fast event. Apple is reportedly testing different versions of the 12-core M3 Pro processor, which will include six high-performance cores and six efficiency cores. Another M3 Pro chipset would have 14 main cores, including 10 high-performance cores, 4 efficiency cores, and 20 graphics cores.

Meanwhile, a high-end M3 Max chipset could come with 16 main cores, including 12 high-performance cores, 4 efficiency cores, and 40 graphics cores. The iPhone maker also plans to offer more improved RAM variants, including 24GB and 48GB options.

2) iMac: The Apple iMac will likely receive an update after more than 900 days, a remarkably long period. However, the new models would not feature a strikingly different design. Like the recent MacBook Pros, the upcoming iMacs are expected to look like the current versions. The forthcoming 24-inch iMac, known internally as J433 and J434, will feature internal design tweaks and an updated stand.

3) Updated USB-C Accessories:As part of a broader transition to USB-C connections, Apple is expected to introduce updated versions of accessories such as the trackpad, mouse, and keyboard, which will no longer feature the old Lightning ports.