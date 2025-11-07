Apple Trade-In India: Exchange Your Old iPhone and Get Up to ₹64,000 Off on a New One

Every year, Apple fans eagerly queue outside stores for the latest iPhone release — and this year’s iPhone 17 series and iPhone Air were no exception. For those looking to upgrade without burning a hole in their pocket, Apple’s Trade-In program in India provides an easy way to save money by exchanging an old iPhone or even an Android device.

What Is Apple Trade-In?

The Apple Trade-In program allows customers to hand over their older iPhone or select Android smartphones at the time of purchasing a new iPhone, either through Apple’s official website or at Apple retail stores. The value of the old device is deducted directly from the cost of the new one. Apple also accepts trade-ins for Macs, iPads, and Apple Watches — though these can only be done at physical stores, not online.

How Much Can You Save?

The amount Apple offers depends on the model and condition of the phone. The highest trade-in value currently stands at ₹64,000 for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, while older devices like the iPhone 7 Plus can still fetch up to ₹4,350.

Here’s a look at some of the iPhone trade-in values in India (approximate maximums):

iPhone 16 Pro Max – ₹64,000

iPhone 16 Pro – ₹57,500

iPhone 15 Pro Max – ₹58,000

iPhone 14 Pro Max – ₹50,000

iPhone 13 Pro Max – ₹38,200

iPhone 12 Pro – ₹23,600

iPhone 11 – ₹12,500

iPhone 8 – ₹5,850

iPhone 7 Plus – ₹4,350

Apple notes that the final trade-in value may vary depending on the phone’s wear, functionality, and overall condition.

Android Phones Also Eligible

Apple isn’t limiting this offer to iPhones alone. Several Android smartphones from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo, and Google are eligible for trade-in as well.

Here are a few examples of what Android users can get:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – up to ₹41,540

Google Pixel 8 – up to ₹19,000

OnePlus 12R – up to ₹13,400

Vivo iQOO 12 – up to ₹17,320

Oppo F27 Pro+ – up to ₹8,610

What If Your Device Isn’t Listed?

If your phone doesn’t qualify for trade-in or isn’t on Apple’s list, you can still hand it over for free recycling. Apple ensures that old devices are safely dismantled or reused in an environmentally responsible way.

Why It Matters

Apple’s Trade-In program isn’t just a cost-saving opportunity — it’s part of the company’s sustainability efforts to reduce electronic waste and promote device recycling. With the iPhone 17 series now available, the program provides a convenient and eco-friendly path to upgrade to the latest technology without the full price tag.



