Apple Watch Ultra repairs to be costly without AppleCare

On Wednesday, Apple introduced the Apple Watch Ultra, a $799 wearable device aimed at people who engage in extreme activities like mountain climbing, ultramarathon running or scuba diving. But as MacRumors points out, breaking the screen, button, sensors, or other parts while doing any of these activities could be very expensive. According to an estimating tool on Apple's website, the watch repair will cost $499 if you don't have AppleCare Plus. That's significantly more than the $299 repair for an entry-level Series 8.



Replacing the battery in an Ultra will also cost more than it would for Apple's less extreme watches, priced at $99 instead of $79. That makes sense; The Ultra is likely to have a much larger battery than the Series 8, given that Apple estimates it will last twice as long.



Fair or not, the Ultra's high repair price isn't unique. Apple estimates that you'd have to pay $499 to repair a Titanium Series 7 Edition, which it tracks since the Ultra is made of the same material. (A footnote says shipping is free for Apple Watch Editions; otherwise, you must pay. Apple did not immediately respond to The Verge's request for comment about whether it would also cover shipping for Ultra.) Those are not even the most expensive repairs; if you break your ceramic Series 5, you could lose $800 if you want it fixed without AppleCare Plus.

Speaking of AppleCare, though, that's the solution here. Apple's Protection Plan for the Ultra costs $100 upfront (or $4.99 a month), bringing repairs down to a much more manageable $79. If you fix your Ultra even once - and let's face it if you're one of the "outdoor adventurers" Apple markets the watch to, you'll probably have to at some point - you'll get by with AppleCare. Plus, Apple just got the policy to cover unlimited repairs instead of just two a year, which is a boon for those who will push themselves and their gear to the limit.