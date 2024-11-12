Apple's $450 Limited-Edition Music Book Celebrates 100 Best Albums

Apple has introduced a high-end collectible for music enthusiasts and luxury lovers: the limited-edition "Apple Music: 100 Best Albums" book, priced at a notable $450 (approximately ₹38,000). Available for pre-order, this 208-page volume pays tribute to history's most iconic albums. For perspective, this collectible costs more than Apple's 10th-gen iPad, which retails around ₹34,000 on Flipkart.

The rarity of this edition is further highlighted by a hand-numbered ex libris inside and an engraved edition number on the slipcase's back. The book's attention to detail reflects Apple and Assouline's commitment to crafting a piece worthy of any luxury collection.

A Tribute to Iconic Albums

Within its pages, the book offers high-quality album art, insightful commentary, and detailed information on each of Apple Music's 100 greatest albums—a list Apple revealed earlier this year. Apple Music 1 host Zane Lowe pens the foreword, providing his personal perspective on the albums that shaped music history, enhancing the book's value as a curated guide to influential music.

An Investment in Musical History

Though the $450 price tag may seem high, Assouline includes free shipping on orders over $200, and shipping for this book is set to begin on November 25. Apple's previous limited-edition book, "Designed by Apple in California," initially sold for $199 in 2016 and surged in value after being discontinued in 2019. Whether the "Apple Music: 100 Best Albums" book follows a similar path remains to be seen, but with its premium design and limited release, it's poised to be a highly sought-after item in years to come.