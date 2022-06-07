Apple's Weather app is coming to the iPad

Apple is finally bringing its first-party Weather app to the iPad as part of iPadOS 16. Finally. The first iPad was released in 2010 and hasn't had the official Weather app all that time.



The company shared some screenshots at WWDC 2022, and if you're familiar with the app on iPhone, it will look pretty familiar. The background of the app reflects the weather and there is a large statistics dashboard. It's basically the iPhone app but blown up to the size of a tablet.





It's not clear exactly why it took Apple 12 years to add a weather app to the iPad, but we're all for it. iPadOS 16 includes many new features, including new collaboration features.