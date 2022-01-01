BOE 6th Gen Flexible AMOLED production line enters mass production

Beijing: Chinese electronic components producer BOE has started mass production of the 6th generation AMOLED (flexible) display.

BOE spent 46.5 billion yuan ($7.3 billion) to build this production line. At present, BOE has deployed 6 key projects in Chongqing, including the 6th generation AMOLED (flexible) production line, reports GizChina.

"In the current information and digital age, new application markets such as smart mobile terminals, smart wearable devices, and smart connected cars are showing explosive growth trends. This is increasing the demand for high end display technologies such as flexible displays," BOE President Liu Xiaodong noted.

It also has the 8.5th generation TFT-LCD production line, and the BOE Chongqing Smart System Innovation Center. These production lines have a cumulative investment of over 86 billion yuan ($13.5 billion).

BOE is doubling down on new-generation display technologies.

BOE will continue its investment in research and development of high-end liquid crystal displays, flexible organic light-emitting diodes and mini light-emitting diodes, Xiaodong said recently.

BOE's R&D expenditure was nearly 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) in 2020, or about 7 per cent of the company's total revenue, he said.

BOE's revenue in the first nine months of this year exceeded 163 billion yuan, up 72 per cent year-on-year, generating a net profit of 20 billion yuan, up a staggering 708 per cent year-on-year.