BSNL is all set to launch 4G services in India soon

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is preparing to launch a 4G service in India soon. While India already sees the launch of 5G by private telecom operators like Jio and Airtel, BSNL's 4G will be special as the government-led telecom operator will bring 4G using local technology in India.



BSNL has passed the 4G tender to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to bring fourth-generation network connectivity to India. The IT giant will maintain the 4G network for BSNL for the next ten years. According to reports, BSNL has already completed the 4G PoC with TCS in October 2022 and will soon sign the business agreement.

TCS was the only bidder for the BSNL 4G implementation plan and the last date to submit the offer was November 18, 2022. So, if the telecom operator sets everything as planned with TCS, BSNL 4G could be launched in the first months of 2023. In the meantime, shortly after the launch of 4G, BSNL will also start planning for 5G.

Earlier, at IMC 2022, the Center for the Development of Telematics (CDot) had already shown the indigenous core technology 5G. Local technology will also reduce India's dependency on other nations and foreign companies for the 5G core. This will help BSNL to bring their 5G with their NSA (not standalone) network services. Notably, the government also hinted at bringing BSNL 5G soon after the launch of 4G. In early interviews, Telecommunications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that BSNL would launch 5G on August 15, 2023.

In the meantime, BSNL users can take advantage of existing broadband service offers provided by the public operator. BSNL offers up to 3.3TB of monthly data, and unlimited voice calls on select broadband plans. Priced at Rs 275 and Rs 775, the plans provide high-speed internet of 30 Mbps and 150 Mbps, respectively, with unlimited voice calls for 75 days with additional OTT benefits.