Buy iPhone SE for less than 15000 on Flipkart

Surprise! Now you can own iPhone SE for just Rs. 15000! Here is an excellent opportunity for all iPhone lovers to grab this new Flipkart deal. The iPhone SE price drop on Flipkart has been implemented. If you plan to buy a brand new Apple iPhone SE, Flipkart has announced a 23 per cent discount on the iPhone SE.



But this is not all! In addition to this incredible discount, Flipkart also offers exchanges on smartphones. So, now you can avail yourself of an iPhone SE originally priced at Rs. 39,900 on Flipkart for Rs. 13,499 after applying all offers.



iPhone SE: Discount



The 64 GB variant of the iPhone SE can be purchased for Rs. 30,499 at a 23 per cent discount from its actual price of Rs. 39,900 on Flipkart. You can further reduce the cost of the iPhone by taking advantage of various offers. Note that the iPhone SE price and deals also depend on the variant and colour of the phone.

iPhone SE: Exchange offer

The iPhone SE can also be bought through an exchange offer on Flipkart. If you buy the iPhone SE through the exchange offer, you will get a further discount of up to Rs. 17,000. After which, the iPhone price on Flipkart will come down to Rs. 13,499. However, you must enter your PIN code and check whether the exchange offer is applicable in your area or not. The exchange discount price will also depend on the phone model you are exchanging and its condition.