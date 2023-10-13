Live
CERT-In cautions users on Google Chrome
Highlights
CERT-In has issued a high-severity rated warning cautioning against multiple vulnerabilities in popular web browser Google Chrome, which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code and cause denial of service condition on targeted system.
In a vulnerability note issued on Wednesday, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) said a remote attacker could exploit certain vulnerabilities by sending a specially crafted request on the targeted system, and advised users to ‘apply appropriate updates as mentioned by the vendor.’
Giving technical details, it said the software affected are Google Chrome versions prior to 118.0.5993.70/.71 for Windows and Google Chrome versions prior to 118.0.5993.70 for Mac and Linux.
