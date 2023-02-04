ChatGPT gains 100 million users in just 2 months

ChatGPT has become the fastest-growing app in the world. No other app, despite its popularity, could remotely reach the milestone that ChatGPT achieved in just a few months. Within five days of its launch in November, ChatGPT managed to get 1 million active users. In addition, a report by SimilarWeb indicated that the OpenAI chatbot registered 13 million users per day in January, surpassing all other social media-related applications. The data discloses that platforms like Spotify, Instagram and TikTok took years to achieve that feat.

According to UBS research, ChatGPT, which OpenAI has developed, is the fastest-growing. "In 20 years following the Internet space, we cannot recall a faster ramp in a consumer internet app. By comparison, TikTok took nine months to reach 100 million monthly users, and Instagram about 2.5 years," the UBS analysts wrote in a note. A similar report from analytics firm SimilarWeb noted that ChatGPT witnessed exponential growth in January. It got 13 million users per day, bringing the total number to 100 million in just two months of its launch.

A Sensor Tower report claimed it took Instagram about two and a half years to garner 100 million users, while the quickly-rising short video creation platform TikTok achieved that feat about nine months later of its worldwide launch. Likewise, researchers at analytics firms are amazed at the rate at which ChatGPT's user base is growing.

ChatGPT, with its excellent conversation skills, has managed to capture the attention of both young and professional users. The OpenAI app has been widely used for writing emails and tasks and can easily solve complex coding issues. Recently, a CNBC report citing Google sources shared that the chatbot is excellent at coding and can easily get an entry-level coding job called L3 at Google. The company's engineers were able to claim to compare their AI-based chatbot LaMDa with ChatGPT.

Threatened by the growing popularity of ChatGPT, Google is now ready to release its own version of the AI chatbot based on its language model, LamDA. Google is expected to introduce its AI chatbot during Google I/O in May of this year. Other than that, the search giant is reportedly working on 21 other AI products.