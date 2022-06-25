Crossbeats launches CURV, entry-level TWS with rich bass effect

Crossbeats, a leading name in the smartwatch and other consumer tech segments, has unveiled Crossbeats CURV, an entry-level TWS with an out of the ordinary Premium Curvature Design and the most powerful thumping bass. Easily pairable with smartwatches and phones, it is a delight for music lovers as well as urban youth who need to be connected via call at all times. Available exclusively on crossbeats.com, the latest TWS in the timeless black colour aesthetic case is affordably priced at Rs 1599.

Along with several unmatched features, Crossbeats CURV boasts an exquisite, sleek and ergonomic look that makes the buds nothing short of a style statement. Feature-wise it boasts of a 10 mm Neodymium Driver that results in a rich bass effect, fit for music lovers who cannot compromise on stereo quality. Effective Environment Noise Cancelling feature further allows users to listen to music or attend to those important calls without bothering about background noises.





Elaborating on the specs and features, Crossbeats co-founder Archit Agarwal said, "While the powerful dual mic enables users to communicate and make voice calls efficiently, its Smart AI Voice Assistant facilitates contactless navigation through the paired device. One of our most advanced TWS wearable in the segment, Crossbeats CURV is engineered for lag-free connections, thanks to low latency Bluetooth 5.1, which is an upgrade from its earlier versions."



He further said that while the 'Rotate to Lock' feature makes the buds securely fit in the ears, its feather touch controls allow users to manoeuvre through the device seamlessly. Swift auto-pairing connectivity feature ensures that you are ready to use the device within seconds. Fit for the urban youth, Crossbeats CURV is an asset for music buffs, fitness enthusiasts and all those who feel the need to remain connected with the world. For more details, please visit: https://crossbeats.com/



