December 23 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Tech with The Hans India on December 23, 2021.

Government Warning: New Diavol Virus Spreads Via Email To Rob Your Money

The Government of India has issued a "Virus Alert" through the Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-In) after a new kind of ransomware was discovered to be spreading via email.CERT-In, in its latest notice, warned about the ransomware called Diavol.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge with 120W fast charge to launch in India in October 2022

According to old leaks, it is speculated that the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge will be the renowned Redmi Note 11 Pro + that debuted in China in October.If the rumour is accurate, we can expect the phone to have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

"Kinda Hard to Believe", Elon Musk on SpaceX Landing 100th Falcon 9 Rocket

On its latest mission, the SpaceX Falcon 9 launched a Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS). The Falcon 9 has now landed its booster 100 times successfully on Earth after launching missions in space.

How to Recover Deleted Photos with Stellar Photo Recovery?

Despite whether you have deleted/lost your photos permanently, you can still recover it. Photo recovery in 3 simple steps: Select ->Scan -> Recover.Here, we will tell you how you can recover deleted photos using Stellar photo recovery software despite the photo loss situation.

Explained: Can VPN be Tracked or Hacked? Know All About VPN

Digital privacy and protection are some of the biggest concerns for most people when they are online. VPNs are used all over the world, why is VPN used, can VPN be tracked and hacked? How does a VPN help protect you or prevent you from getting into these situations? Find in detail...

Android 12 to come to Moto phones in 2022; Find eligible phones list

Motorola has listed 30 smartphones that are eligible to receive the Android 12 update. Motorola has not shared an exact timeline for these updates to reach eligible smartphones.

5 Affordable and Dynamic Tech Gifts for Christmas 2021

Considering technology is increasingly becoming an instrumental part of our lifestyle, gifting cutting-edge goodness gift-wrapped with colourful ribbons is an excellent choice. So, this Christmas, follow our gifting guide 2021 and begin the party with fervour and zeal.