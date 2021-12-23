5 Affordable and Dynamic Tech Gifts for Christmas 2021

Are you getting bored of pondering what to get your loved ones for Christmas? We can all agree that coming up with a unique and cost-effective gift is more complicated than buying the item itself. But, don't worry, we have listed a few affordable and dynamic gifts for this Christmas.

Considering technology is increasingly becoming an instrumental part of our lifestyle, gifting cutting-edge goodness gift-wrapped with colourful ribbons is an excellent choice. It makes no difference if your loved ones enjoy gadgets with advanced technology or not. After all, if a device is helpful and makes everyday life easier, even non-tech enthusiasts will be enthralled by the beauty of gadgets you gift them with love and care.

So, this Christmas, follow our gifting guide 2021 and begin the party with fervour and zeal:

PLAYFIT slim smartwatch

PLAYFIT Slim sports a traditional circular design, including an aluminium watch dial. The smartwatch has two different colour variants, including blue and black. It claims to go on for seven days on a single charge with a standby time of 15 days. It has multiple sports modes, a SpO2 monitor, Bluetooth calling facility, full touch display, sleep monitor, vigilant inactivity alert, heart rate tail, and more than 99 watch faces. For charging, both the smartwatches support two-pin magnetic chargers. They are compatible with iOS and Android devices.

Price: ₹3,999

HDLiang Mini Printer

Integrated with Bluetooth 4.0 wireless connectivity and USB connections, it works on Android and iOS devices. The mini printer comes with various fonts and themes that might make one's images look trendy and delightful. This pocket printer is eco-friendly and does not require ink cartridges because it uses innovative thermal printing technology. It can print photographs, labels, messages, lists, records, and QR codes, among other things.

Price: ₹3,199

Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Embedded with a theatre-like immersive audio experience, the Echo Dot speaker can easily ignite a party night. It may be used as a stand-alone speaker or connect with other devices via seamless Bluetooth connectivity. In addition, the smart built-in voice assistant, Alexa, can control your phone, play music, pay bills, provide news and weather updates, and more.

Price: ₹4,499

Amtidy U99 UV Sanitiser for Smartphone

This utility device does not require liquid, heat, or chemical ingredients for sanitizing goods. As a result, it can safely clean your mask, smartphone, glasses, keys, and other instruments in only five minutes. Microorganisms detected in the gap can be killed by ultraviolet light. In addition, with a built-in charging port, it simultaneously charges and sterilizes the gadget. This sanitizer is certified and 100% safe for use.

Price: ₹4,399

PLAYGO BH22 Wireless Headphones

The PLAYGO BH22 headphones are powered by advanced processors to ensure hassle-free and crystal-clear communication. It also comes with power-packed performance and offers up to 35 hours of PLAY-time while only needing four hours to charge fully. The device is also equipped with dual equalisers and can operate up to a distance of 10 metres. The PLAYGO BH22 packs a powerful punch with a multi-point connection enabling consumers to pair up to two devices simultaneously along with dual connectivity that supports both Bluetooth 5.0 and AUX cable. It also comes with a dynamic speaker size of 40mm, making for an exceptional audio experience.

PLAYGO BH22 is the latest wireless Bluetooth headphones with sleek, foldable designs and premium features. In addition, it is embedded with new-age voice assistants like Siri and Alexa that enable users to accept and reject calls smartly.

Price: ₹ 2,999