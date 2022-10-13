Diwali 2022: Top Dyson gifts for your Friends and Family

As we inch closer to Diwali, it is also time to finalize the gifts for friends, acquaintances and family. It may seem like a chore every year, but Dyson makes it easier this time with its wide range of products.

Dyson's line of gifts is the ultimate choice, whether the advanced air purifiers considering the burgeoning issue of air pollution or the powerful vacuum cleaners to help keep the dust away for a happier, cleaner, healthier home. To make your Diwali shopping easier this year, listing the Dyson products for Diwali gifts for your loved ones.

Air-purifier Range

With rising AQI, clean and purified air is more important now than ever. Gift your loved ones the Dyson air-purifier for a clean and healthy home this festive season.

Dyson Purifier Cool™ Formaldehyde (TP09)





Tirelessly improving and constantly iterating, the Dyson Purifier Cool™ Formaldehyde reflects the latest technology in three core areas: sense, capture and project. It automatically detects airborne particles and gases, diagnoses, and reports them in real-time.



There are several indoor pollution sources which release pollutants like PM10, PM2.5, VOCs, NO2 and formaldehyde into the air. This latest purification machine removes 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns. It is also engineered with new solid-state formaldehyde sensing technology, designed to capture ultrafine dust and allergens, even destroying potentially dangerous VOCs, including formaldehyde.

Dyson Purifier Cool™ Formaldehyde is available at Dyson Demo Stores and on Dyson.in for a festive special price of ₹41,900 (Save ₹18,000). You can also buy it from Amazon, Flipkart, Croma and Vijay Sales.

DYSON HOT+ COOL AIR PURIFIER (HP07)









Dyson's new range of air purifiers reflects the latest technology in two core areas: filtration and acoustics. It captures the H1N1 virus and 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns, such as allergens, bacteria, virus, pollen, and mould spores and is 20% quieter without compromising on purification performance to reduce unwanted noise at home.



Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool is the only air purifier and heater in one; using Dyson Air Multiplier™ Technology, the machine can project purified air to every corner of the room. The machines auto mode enables the machine to maintain a preferred room temperature and air quality levels. In contrast, the machine can be entirely controlled by the Dyson Link App and activated by voice control.

Special Festive Deal: ₹56,900 (Save ₹10,000)

Dyson Purifier Cool™ (TPO7)









Dyson Purifier cool senses automatically capture pollutants and then purify the room. Dyson air purifiers combine intelligent sensing with an advanced HEPA H13 filtration system that captures dust, allergens, viruses and gases and 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns. Only Dyson air purifiers have powerful Air Multiplier™ technology to purify the whole room.



Special Festive Deal: ₹33,900 (Save ₹23,000)

Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner

This festive season, capture hidden dust that traditional cleaning leaves behind with Dyson's vacuum cleaner range for a spik and span, dust-free home.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim vacuum cleaner

Description automatically generatedThe Dyson V12 Detect Slim uses adapted laser technology to reveal hidden dust, integrating a diode laser into the cleaner head that is precisely positioned at a 1.5-degree angle, 7.3mm off the ground, to create the best contrast between dust and floor. Detection is not enough, so Dyson V12 removes and meticulously sizes and counts the particles 15,000 times a second using an acoustic piezo sensor which converts vibrations into electrical signals, precisely displaying the size and the number of particles sucked up on an LCD at the back of the vacuum. The Dyson V12 Detect Slim is powerful and intelligent, giving the ultimate reassurance – scientific proof of a deep clean.



Dyson V12 Detect Slim vacuum cleaner is available at Dyson Demo Stores as well as on Dyson.in for a special festive price of ₹47,900 (Save ₹8,000). You can also buy it from Amazon, Flipkart, Croma and Vijay Sales.

Dyson V8™ vacuums









Dyson V8TM Absolute Cord-free Vacuum is a cord-free, easy-to-use vacuum cleaner which captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. So, there's nothing to unravel, plug in, drag around and restrict your reach. Equipped with a docking and charging station, you can grab and clean whenever necessary. It is an impressive-looking machine, resembling a large, science-fiction-inspired gun of sorts, and made almost entirely of plastic with a big transparent dustbin With swappable battery packs, the machine's run time increased to 40 minutes, with guaranteed fade-free cleaning comes with 2 cleaner heads, 7 accessories included.



Special Festive Deal: ₹29,900 (Save ₹14,000)