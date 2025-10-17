Diwali 2025: Thoughtful Tech Gifts Under ₹10,000

Diwali gifting doesn’t have to break the bank, this guide is your go-to for thoughtful, budget-friendly presents that show you care. Whether you're shopping for family, friends, or colleagues, discover a curated selection of affordable gifts that blend utility, charm, and festive spirit. From smart gadgets to home essentials and personal accessories, each pick is designed to bring joy without overspending. Celebrate the season of giving with meaningful choices that fit your budget and brighten someone’s Diwali in the most delightful way.

1. Honeywell Trueno U4000 Soundbar





A premium audio upgrade for any home, this soundbar delivers immersive 3D stereo sound with a dedicated subwoofer for deep bass. With multiple connectivity options including Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, Optical, and AUX, it’s perfect for movie nights, music sessions, or festive gatherings. Its sleek design and powerful output make it a standout gift for audiophiles and entertainment lovers alike.

Price: ₹6,999

UBON HP-65 Truly Wireless Headphones





Bring home the ultimate music companion designed for non-stop entertainment and all-day comfort. With 60 hours of playtime, HD microphone, auto-pairing, and Type-C fast charging, the HP-65 combines style and performance for the perfect festive gift.

Price: ₹ 1,799

DREAME J20 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner









Give the gift of smart cleaning this Diwali with the Dreame R20 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner—a practical and thoughtful choice for modern homes. Combining powerful 190AW suction, a 90-minute runtime, and intelligent dirt detection, it’s designed to handle everything from pet hair to deep carpet cleaning with ease. Its dual brush head, LED dust detection, and flexible elbow joint make it ideal for tight corners and hard-to-reach spaces. Sleek, efficient, and packed with features, the R20 offers lasting value without overspending—making it a perfect addition to your budget-friendly Diwali gifting list.

Price: ₹9,999

Usha iChef Smart Air Fryer





Celebrate a healthier and smarter Diwali with the Usha iChef Smart Air Fryer—a perfect blend of innovation and festive practicality. With 10-in-1 cooking functions, 8 preset menus, and turbo air circulation, it makes preparing oil-free festive treats effortless. The illuminated 360° viewing chamber and sleek touch panel add a modern flair to any kitchen. Whether you're gifting it to a loved one or upgrading your own cooking setup, this air fryer brings convenience, style, and festive cheer to every meal.

Price: ₹7,500

PHILIPS Mixer Grinder + Food Processor, 3-in-1





Upgrade festive kitchens with the Philips HL7707/00 Mixer Grinder—a smart and reliable gift for those who love to cook. With a powerful motor, multiple jars, and advanced chopping and grinding capabilities, it’s perfect for preparing everything from festive sweets to savory snacks. Its sleek design, durable build, and ease of use make it a thoughtful addition to any modern kitchen. A practical gift that blends tradition with technology, bringing convenience and joy to Diwali celebrations.

Price: ₹6,599

Honeywell Air touch V2









Breathe easy this festive season with the Honeywell Air Touch V2 Air Purifier—a thoughtful gift for healthier living. Designed to tackle indoor pollution, it features a high-efficiency HEPA filter, activated carbon filtration, and a pre-filter to remove dust, allergens, and harmful particles. Its sleek design and quiet operation make it a perfect addition to any modern home, especially during Diwali when air quality can dip. A meaningful gift that shows you care about your loved ones’ well-being, combining wellness with practicality.

Price: ₹8,398