Dyson announces RAYE as Global Ambassador for Dyson OnTrac™ Headphones

Dyson, the global technology company, proudly announces British singer-songwriter RAYE as Global Ambassador for Dyson. This exciting collaboration highlights RAYE’s visionary artistry and showcases how Dyson audio technology enhances the creative process.

Known for her genre-defying music and bold artistic choices, RAYE has garnered numerous accolades, including six BRIT awards, the Mercury Prize, and Ivor Novello Awards.

RAYE, Global Ambassador for Dyson OnTrac™ Headphones

This partnership is celebrated with the release of a striking campaign video, where RAYE demonstrates how Dyson OnTrac™ headphones enable her to focus, experiment, and bring a melody to life – highlighting the importance of creating a quiet, personal space for true artistic expression. In the film, we see RAYE freed from distractions, thanks to the best-in-class noise-cancellation of the Dyson OnTrac™. Allowing her imagination to flow freely, she catches an idea and builds a melody. This video captures the spirit of invention and creativity that drives both Dyson and RAYE.

Jake Dyson, Chief Engineer, says: "We are delighted to continue to work with RAYE, welcoming her as our Global Ambassador. Her inspired approach to creating music and creativity aligns perfectly with Dyson’s drive for innovation and pushing boundaries. The Dyson OnTrac™ headphones embody our commitment to delivering industry-leading audio technology that empowers artists like RAYE to flourish.”

RAYE says, “Musicians work tirelessly to create a very specific vision. From the frequency level, volume, timbre and texture, every single detail of a musical composition matters, to get to a place where you're happy to hand it out to the world. When I listen to music, I want to hear it in the most beautiful way. As an artist, I want people to listen to exactly what I signed off on, and to experience my music as I envisioned it to be heard when I recorded it in the studio. I absolutely love music. Put simply, I love good quality sound, and the Dyson OnTrac™ headphones offer that.”

The Dyson OnTrac™ headphones do not only elevate the artist’s creative process; they also redefine how fans experience music. First, by blocking up to 40dB of unwanted noise, the Dyson OnTrac™ headphones create a pristine listening environment, free from outside distractions. Then, using advanced 40mm speaker drivers and audio signal processing which reproduce 6Hz – 21kH – beyond the audible spectrum – the Dyson OnTrac™ headphones faithfully reproduce every note, beat, and whisper, ensuring that listeners feel the full spectrum of sound – mirroring the soundscape as the artist intended. With 55 hours of battery life,[1] even with Active Noise Cancellation on, the headphones offer a seamless experience for extended creative and listening sessions.

2,000 Ways to Customise: RAYE’s Choice

Dyson OnTrac™ headphones feature customisable outer caps and ear cushions, available in a range of colours and finishes – and it is possible to create over 2,000 unique looks. RAYE’s choice is the CNC Black Nickel caps with Oyster Pink ear cushions, offering a refined yet playful contrast. On Dyson.com, users can explore Dyson's visualiser tool to mix and match their own signature combinations or recreate RAYE’s iconic look. To customise RAYE’s chosen colourway in person, you can visit one of Dyson’s Demo Stores, the closest of which can be found here.

Commenting on the customisation of the Dyson OnTrac™, RAYE says:

“I like being able to choose my mood and it's nice to be able to switch the colours in and out with my Dyson OnTrac™ headphones. I think that's a really great extra feature in addition to having great sound quality.”



