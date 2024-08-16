Dyson Expands Beauty Portfolio with Global Launch of First-Ever Wet Line Styling Products

Dyson is taking its next step into the world of beauty with its first-ever wet line styling products, the Dyson Chitosan™ formulations range. Powered by chitosan, a complex macromolecule derived from oyster mushrooms and engineered with Dyson Triodetic™ technology, the range is the result of over a decade of investment in hair health, with Dyson now expanding its research capabilities into ingredient science.

Building on the research and innovation into hair science that is behind Dyson hair care devices, this new styling range follows Dyson’s same engineering mindset, focusing on delivering high-performance products and experiences.

Designed to combat the problems of some others that use simple polymers that lock hair strands together with stiff bonds, the Dyson Chitosan™ styling range works differently to deliver flexible all-day hold, with movement and shine, without the crunch. For all hair types. Even in high humidity. Dyson’s first formulations have been engineered to work with Dyson’s hair tools, to help the styles you love last longer.

“Whilst some other styling products use simple polymers that stick the strands of hair together like glue. Dyson’s formulas work differently. When used in Dyson Chitosan™ formulas, the complex macromolecule helps create flexible bonds that support hair strand by strand, for 2x the hold, with movement and shine”- James Dyson, Founder and Chief Engineer

Eight years ago, Dyson entered the beauty sphere with the launch of the Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer, promising fast drying with no extreme heat in a never-before-seen ergonomic format. Two years later came the Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler – pioneering a new way to curl hair from wet whilst retaining volume and bounce. Dyson engineers have continued to push boundaries and breathe new life into our hair care routines, with the launch of technological advancements to existing tools, such as scalp protect mode on the new Dyson Supersonic Nural™ hair dryer, as well as more entirely new innovations, including the Dyson Airstrait™ wet-to-dry straightener.

The launch into formulations represents a new frontier for Dyson, delving into the world of ingredient research and through this expertise, Dyson has a lot more in its beauty pipeline still to come.

As one of Britain’s biggest farmers, with over 350,000 acres of working land, and a passion for feeding people high quality food that is local to home, there is symbiosis between Dyson’s approach to using innovation to improve technology and the world of nutritious ingredients.

“Dyson products have changed the way we style, forever. Working with the engineers now, it’s inspiring to see that they set no boundaries and leave no stone unturned when it comes to innovating solutions to our common problems. It’s what gets us up every morning” Kathleen Pierce, President, Dyson Beauty

Our powerful hero ingredient

Chitosan is a molecule those in the beauty community may not be familiar with. Those who are familiar are likely to have heard of the shellfish derivative, used as a supplement or in some packaging solutions. Through research, Dyson sourced a version of chitosan from oyster mushrooms.

Chitosan is a complex macromolecule that is found in the cell walls of the mushroom. Delicate yet strong, it’s what gives the fungi its shape and provides the basis of Dyson’s flexible hold. It’s this hero ingredient that gives the Dyson Chitosan™ range its name.

“Our engineers have rigorously tested to find the optimum percentage of chitosan for all-day, flexible hold, while maintaining natural movement.” - Kathleen Pierce, President of Beauty at Dyson

Flexible all-day hold, engineered with Dyson Triodetic™ technology.

Powered by chitosan, Dyson Triodetic™ technology flexibly locks in styles, with a lightweight structure of bonds – without stickiness, brittleness or crunch. These flexible bonds allow hair to move, flex, and recall its style, in unison with the rest, resulting in flexible all-day hold, even in high humidity.[1] For soft, shiny, smoother styles with less frizz.[2]

“Each bottle harnesses the power of up to eight oyster mushrooms.” - Justina Mejia Montane, Product Development Director of New Ventures at Dyson

The Range:

Pre-style cream

Primes. Holds. Conditions.

Transforms from a cream to a sheer serum as you work the formula in your hand for even application, for touchable, long-lasting hold with a natural feel.

With conditioning agents to reduce frizz and protect natural shine

High-performing silicones and oils precisely blended to add smoothness and maintain shine

Up to 50% less frizz¹

Hair feels smooth and conditioned, with natural shine protected.

Engineered for all hair types, with its innovative four variants - each precisely blended with ingredients tailored to different natural hair shapes and conditioning preferences, for the best possible results.

“Hair is unique. We found through research that not one formula can do it all. Adapting the levels of polymers and emollients in each variant, using lighter oils such as grapeseed oil for the light variants, and richer oils like argan oil in the rich variants, personalises the formulas to your specific needs.” - Naomi Simpson, Ingredient Scientist





Pump. Sheer. Smooth. For use on damp, towel-dried hair before styling, to prime.

Post-style serum

Holds. Hydrates. Defines.

Formulated for all hair types, soft, flexible hold and hydration define end styles for up to 12 hours.

Hair feels instantly hydrated with a shiny finish

Styles are locked in after heat or air drying

The formula, which contains Hyaluronic acid, acts as a weightless protective shield in up to 80% relative humidity²

Reduces frizz by up to 50%¹

Safe for colour and chemically treated hair

The lightweight serum contains a blend of amino acids known to repair signs of surface damage

Pump, Sheer Smooth. For use on dry, styled hair, to define.





“The promise of flexible retention with movement and shine is an innovation that I know from over 20 years of work as a celebrity stylist, will benefit so many. This is exactly why Dyson wanted to find a solution to common frustrations with their first product line and design something for all hair types.” Matthew Collins, Dyson Ambassador



Precision dosing. Refillable products.

Dyson’s research and development didn't stop at the formulas. When exploring delivery systems, engineers uncovered frustrations with existing solutions like tubes or jars and decided to design one in-house to combat them.

The Dyson-engineered precision applicator is rigorously tested to deliver the same amount, pump after pump. An exact 0.22ml is dispensed every time, helping to prevent product wastage or overuse. The full-size formulation packaging is refillable, and the outer packaging is tested and built to last.

“We want to take the guesswork out of styling. Overuse can weigh hair down and cause styles to lose shape prematurely. Because Dyson’s formula is highly concentrated, a little goes a long way. This system reduces the chance of error, allowing you to adjust the quantity until you find the right balance, ensuring consistent styling results.” - Amy Johnson, Head of Education at Dyson

The new range of formulations is introduced in select markets and will be available in India soon.



