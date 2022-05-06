Elon Musk could make Twitter a "worse" platform: Bill Gates

Tech billionaire and Microsoft founder Bill Gates has responded to Elon Musk's move to buy Twitter. Gates responded to speculation about his disagreement with Musk, saying the Tesla CEO could make Twitter a "worse" platform.



Speaking at the Wall Street Journal's CEO Council Summit, Gates said he is unsure of Musk's intention to buy the microblogging platform. During his conversation, Gates also talked about shorting Tesla, something Elon Musk had reportedly confronted him about, among other things. "It could actually make things worse," Gates said. He also noted that buying Twitter is an uncertain move for Musk. Gates said it's unclear what Musk will do with Twitter before backing off a bit and saying he won't assume what will happen. "If Musk makes Twitter worse, I'll speak about that, but I won't assume what's going to happen," Gates said.

Musk, who acquired Twitter for around $44 billion, has said that he plans to improve the platform by adding more features and making the algorithms open source. Musk has also said he wants to add a feature that allows people to edit their tweets and has expressed a desire to keep the platform "free speech."

Elon Musk recently criticized Apple for the 30 percent commission the iPhone maker charges developers to list their apps on the Apple App Store. Musk shared his views on App Store fees through a series of tweets this week and appeared to be the latest to join a long list of naysayers who find Apple's policy challenging to understand. Musk even declared that the App Store fee is like "a 30 percent tax on the Interne