Elon Musk is now Mr. Tweet on Twitter; Know why

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has made a habit of changing his profile name on the social media platform and has done it again. Musk was accidentally called Mr. Tweet by a lawyer during an intense fight, and has taken a liking to the name too much. Twitter boss, whose name is synonymous with the microblogging platform, changed his name to Mr Tweet on Twitter. And it looks like Musk is now stuck with his new name because he can't change it back.

Changed my name to Mr. Tweet, now Twitter won't let me change it back 🤣 — Mr. Tweet (@elonmusk) January 25, 2023

Elon Musk took it to Twitter to let the world know that he had changed his name on Twitter platform. He also shared that he is stuck with his new name since Twitter doesn't allow him to change it back. "Changed my name to Mr. Tweet, now Twitter won't let me change it back," he tweeted.



Tale behind his new name

It was not Elon Musk who thought of his new name for himself. This name was given to him by a lawyer during an intense fight. According to a Business Insider report, a lawyer, who was cracking down on a group of people suing Musk, addressed Musk as "Mr. Tweet" accidentally. The lawyer dismissed the error as a Freudian slip, but Musk called it an apt description. It's no secret that Musk spends most of his day tweeting about the most abrupt things. This is not something he did after acquiring Twitter; he was always quite active on Twitter. So there couldn't be a better description of him other than Mr. Tweet.

Some people who own shares in Tesla, owned by a man named Elon Musk, accuse him of breaking the law. They say that in 2018 he tweeted something that affected the company's share price. Specifically, he wrote that he could take the company private and had already obtained funds for it at a certain share price. The people accusing Elon Musk believe that this tweet caused the stock price to rise and that this was illegal.

To defend himself, Musk had to go to court against these accusations. He said he sent the tweet because he wanted shareholders to know about his intentions and plan for the company.