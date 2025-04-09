Elon Musk’s Livestream Turns Chaotic as Gamers Troll Him into Rage-Quitting

What was meant to be a high-flying tech demo quickly spiraled into an unforgettable digital disaster for Elon Musk. Attempting to show off Starlink’s mid-air performance and his own gaming chops, Musk hosted a livestream from his private jet. He booted up Path of Exile 2—a notoriously difficult game—on “hardcore” mode, calling the event an “airborne continuity test” for Starlink Wi-Fi. But instead of proving his technical prowess, the billionaire found himself on the receiving end of relentless trolling, technical hiccups, and embarrassing gameplay.

The moment Musk hit “Go Live,” things started falling apart. He was immediately bombarded with brutal comments from viewers, mocking everything from his poor gaming skills to his personal life. One viewer wrote, “You have no friends and will die alone,” while others pointed out unpaid child support and past family drama.

Adding to the chaos, a user pretending to be influencer Ashley St. Clair—who is allegedly involved in a legal dispute with Musk—claimed they bought early access to the game just to confront him on stream. The internet also resurfaced an old quote from Musk’s estranged daughter, Vivian, who had once accused him of being carried in Overwatch by his kids.

Through it all, Musk stayed oddly quiet, blasting techno music—including tracks by his ex-partner Grimes—and awkwardly navigating through the chat, seemingly unsure how to handle the growing mockery. One viewer quipped, “Not him trying to drown out the haters with music made by his ex who hates him. Peak loser behaviour.”

As the stream continued, Musk’s in-game character died multiple times. After the third death, he seemed visibly rattled. Mumbling about a connection issue and making an off-hand comment about “a lot of r—-s in the chat,” Musk abruptly ended the livestream. The video was quickly deleted from X, but as always, the internet was faster.

Redditors wasted no time archiving the footage and offering their two cents. “Claiming he lost the connection while clearly still online? Classic,” one user noted. “He’ll blame Starlink before admitting he sucks at games.” Another harshly added, “A 53-year-old man baby. Embarrassing.” Comments ranged from mocking his appearance to questioning the stability of Tesla. One particularly scathing remark read, “Elon how is it possible to look this dumb and ugly why is your Tesla company falling apart ahaahaahaah! What happened buddy?”

While the livestream may have started as a tech demonstration, it quickly became a cringe-inducing spectacle that exposed Musk to the full fury of the online gaming community. In trying to win over gamers and promote Starlink, he instead gave them the content they didn’t know they needed—and a clear reason to keep mocking him.



