Esper Architect Launches to Drive Fleet Innovation at Scale

Esper, the leader in DevOps for Devices, is announcing the launch of Esper Architect, the cloud platform built for scaling mission-critical device fleets. With Esper, dedicated device fleets can leverage the agility of DevOps on hardware to roll out at scale, iterate mission-critical software quickly, minimize breakage, and focus on innovation. Device infrastructure no longer needs to be a barrier to creating delightful customer experiences.



"Companies of all sizes need to move at the speed of innovation," said Yadhu Gopalan, CEO, and Co-founder of Esper. "When you have thousands or hundreds of thousands of devices, you think differently about scale. Automation, controlled rollouts, and trusted infrastructure become non-negotiable."

Esper brings DevOps principles and processes to dedicated devices, which encompass thousands of different form factors. While DevOps is the established best practice for cloud software, devices have yet to fully realize these benefits. With Esper Architect, organizations of all sizes can enroll devices in bulk in a fraction of the time, deploy and update their applications at will, and quickly and confidently fix issues. This is all made possible by Esper platform features like Pipelines, Blueprints, drift management, and robust telemetry.

The market is ready for DevOps for Devices. There are 29 billion IoT devices and climbing, and 464 million Android edge devices. Device fleet sizes will continue to grow substantially. According to 451 Research, two-thirds of organizations surveyed expect to have over 1,000 devices in their fleet within the next three years. And there is a significant appetite (75%) to adopt the DevOps/CI/CD approach for developing and managing dedicated device fleet applications. Four out of five organizations want to release new software to these devices weekly but are hindered by insufficient and frustrating solutions. The expanded Esper platform will enable organizations of all sizes to go to market faster, improve their user experience, and lower overall costs, all in a more agile and flexible manner.

"By removing the barriers to innovation and up-levelling our relationship with technology, Esper allows us to think bigger and move faster," said Shridharan Muthu, Head of Engineering, Snackpass. "From touchless provisioning, to drift detection and real-time monitoring, everything just works. And because we're not focused on keeping things from breaking, we can keep our attention on what matters most — creating great customer experiences."