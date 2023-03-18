Facebook and Instagram selling blue ticks in these countries

After Twitter, Meta now offers blue ticks for sale on Instagram and Facebook. This means that the social networking giant will allow anyone to have a blue tick on their profile if they are willing to pay the price. In addition, Meta has launched services for users in the US. Previously, Twitter made the blue mark, which was only reserved for notable figures, sellable. Once, Instagram's policy allowed people who work for media organizations, influencers, celebrities, and politicians to have a blue tick next to their name.

Now, Meta has rolled out the services in the US after testing the feature. The service costs $11.99 or Rs 989 monthly if you sign up online or $14.99 or Rs 1237 through a mobile app store. If you sign up on the web, you'll only get the blue checkmark on Facebook, while the mobile app store option offers the blue checkmark for Facebook and Instagram. The blue checkmark is a verification badge showcasing that the account is authentic and belongs to a brand, celebrity, or public figure.

Including the badge, the service also offers "proactive phishing protection," which helps prevent others from impersonating you online. It also provides direct access to customer support, exclusive stickers and 100 "Stars" per month on Facebook. Stars are not presently available for users to support creators by buying and sending virtual gifts during live streams.

The service is aimed at creators who need to establish their authenticity on social media, safeguard their accounts from phishing, and gain access to additional features and support.

To purchase a blue tick on Instagram, you'll need to be 18 years of age, submit your photo ID, and take up a verification process to get the blue tick next to your display name. Once you are verified on Meta, it will be challenging for you to change your profile name, display name or any other profile information; you need to go through the verification process again.

According to reports, users who already have verification on Facebook and Instagram will not have to pay for Meta's payment verification plan. However, the rules may change if Meta plans to eliminate legacy accounts.