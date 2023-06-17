Facebook and Instagram suffer a global outage

The Instagram platform failed to load Stories and displayed an error message while loading. Several users reported that they were also unable to send or receive messages on WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.







We’re aware some of you might be experiencing issues with IG at the moment.



We’re working to get things back to normal as soon as possible. Sorry for the inconvenience and thanks for the patience. 🙏 — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) June 16, 2023





"We're aware some of you might be experiencing issues with IG (Instagram) at the moment. We're working to get things back to normal as soon as possible. Sorry for the inconvenience, and thanks for the patience," Instagram tweeted.

The outage lasted for more than two hours before it was resolved. The Downdetector website's outage detector portal also showed spikes for all Meta platforms. Earlier this month, Instagram briefly stopped working for thousands of users worldwide, including in India, after facing a technical issue that affected its services.

People took to Twitter to report issues they faced with the app, including posting memes and GIFs.

In May, Instagram was brought back to life after being down for over an hour when users witnessed errors saying the app couldn't update, and the website went blank for some users. According to a company spokesperson, a technical issue caused some people to trouble accessing Instagram worldwide.

Earlier this month, the meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp also suffered a global outage, including in India. Some WhatsApp users could not use the platform on mobile and desktop devices, while others had trouble sending and downloading media.

In January this year, WhatsApp faced a server-side issue, which made it impossible to update the "who can see when I'm online" privacy settings globally on iOS.