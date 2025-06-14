Father's Day 2025 - For the One Who Leads by Example: A Father’s Day Gift Guide

This Father’s Day, celebrate the remarkable men who shape our lives, the ones who lead with strength, wisdom, and care. Whether he’s passionate about grooming, a lover of rich audio, or someone who appreciates timeless style, this curated selection from Dyson has something extraordinary for him. From cutting-edge hair care and h] igh-performance headphones to sophisticated accessories, each piece combines functionality, luxury, and character, making it a perfect match for a dad who truly stands out. Pure Sound, Total Comfort Dyson OnTracTM headphones

For the dad who loves music, podcasts, or a moment of peace during his commute, the Dyson OnTrac™ headphones deliver world-class noise cancellation and immersive audio quality. With up to 55 hours of battery life, these headphones ensure uninterrupted listening, while the sleek design and ultra-soft materials offer unmatched comfort—even during long hours of wear. With over 2,000 customizable colour combinations for the outer caps and ear cushions, plus ultra-soft microfiber and high-grade foam for superior comfort, every detail of these headphones is crafted to perfection. The multi-pivot gimbal arms and strategically positioned battery ensure a balanced, lightweight fit for a luxurious listening experience. Priced at INR 44,900, the Dyson OnTrac™ headphones are available at Dyson.in and Dyson stores. For the dad who deserves year-round comfort and cleaner air every single day Dyson Purifier Hot+CoolTM Gen1 - HP10

This Father’s Day, gift him comfort that lasts all year. With rising temperatures and frequent heat waves becoming the new normal, the Dyson Air Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 stands out as the perfect year-round solution for every home. Whether it’s delivering a refreshing breeze in peak summer or soothing warmth during winter, its dual functionality ensures seasonal comfort while continuously purifying the air, making it a thoughtful gift that truly cares. This versatile purifier combines Dyson’s core filtration and airflow technology to capture up to 99.95% of ultrafine particles as small as 0.1 microns, ensuring a clean and fresh atmosphere in every corner of the home. Perfect for his study, home, office, or any space where Dad unwinds and recharges. Priced at INR 45,900, it is available in White/White and Black/Nickel.The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool™ Gen1 is available at Dyson.in and Dyson stores. Precision hair care for the modern dad Dyson Supersonic NuralTM hair dryer