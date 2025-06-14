Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Father's Day 2025 - For the One Who Leads by Example: A Father’s Day Gift Guide
For the dad who values precision and advanced technology, this curated selection from Dyson offers something extraordinary.
This Father’s Day, celebrate the remarkable men who shape our lives, the ones who lead with strength, wisdom, and care. Whether he’s passionate about grooming, a lover of rich audio, or someone who appreciates timeless style, this curated selection from Dyson has something extraordinary for him. From cutting-edge hair care and h]
igh-performance headphones to sophisticated accessories, each piece combines functionality, luxury, and character, making it a perfect match for a dad who truly stands out.
Pure Sound, Total Comfort
For the dad who loves music, podcasts, or a moment of peace during his commute, the Dyson OnTrac™ headphones deliver world-class noise cancellation and immersive audio quality. With up to 55 hours of battery life, these headphones ensure uninterrupted listening, while the sleek design and ultra-soft materials offer unmatched comfort—even during long hours of wear.
With over 2,000 customizable colour combinations for the outer caps and ear cushions, plus ultra-soft microfiber and high-grade foam for superior comfort, every detail of these headphones is crafted to perfection. The multi-pivot gimbal arms and strategically positioned battery ensure a balanced, lightweight fit for a luxurious listening experience.
Priced at INR 44,900, the Dyson OnTrac™ headphones are available at Dyson.in and Dyson stores.
For the dad who deserves year-round comfort and cleaner air every single day
Dyson Purifier Hot+CoolTM Gen1 - HP10
This Father’s Day, gift him comfort that lasts all year. With rising temperatures and frequent heat waves becoming the new normal, the Dyson Air Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 stands out as the perfect year-round solution for every home. Whether it’s delivering a refreshing breeze in peak summer or soothing warmth during winter, its dual functionality ensures seasonal comfort while continuously purifying the air, making it a thoughtful gift that truly cares. This versatile purifier combines Dyson’s core filtration and airflow technology to capture up to 99.95% of ultrafine particles as small as 0.1 microns, ensuring a clean and fresh atmosphere in every corner of the home.
Perfect for his study, home, office, or any space where Dad unwinds and recharges.
Priced at INR 45,900, it is available in White/White and Black/Nickel.The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool™ Gen1 is available at Dyson.in and Dyson stores.
Precision hair care for the modern dad
Dyson Supersonic NuralTM hair dryer
For the dad who values precision and advanced technology, the Dyson Supersonic Nural™ hair dryer is a grooming essential. Equipped with intelligent Nural™ sensor technology, this hair dryer is Dyson‘s most intelligent hair dryer yet and customises heat and airflow for each strand, ensuring a fast and flawless drying experience. The unique Scalp Protect Mode automatically adjusts the settings to protect the scalp from heat damage, making it perfect for anyone with sensitive skin. This means your loved one can enjoy a gentle, fast, and effective drying experience that also enhances their hair’s natural shine.
Priced at INR 41,900, it is available in Ceramic Patina/Topaz and Vinca Blue/ Topaz. The Dyson Supersonic NuralTM hair dryer is available at Dyson.in and Dyson stores.