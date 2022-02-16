February 16 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on February 16, 2022. Let's begin...

How to update Google Chrome 98.0.4758.102 security update with patch

Google has rolled out an update to Google Chrome on the stable channel to address the security threat, and users should update quickly. The latest update version is 98.0.4758.102. Here's how to do it in pictures.

Flipkart Launches Sell Back Programme; Now Sell Your Old Smartphones in a Flash

Walmart-owned Flipkart has introduced a new Sell Back program that allows users to sell their old smartphones on the e-commerce giant, regardless of brand. Now, you can sell your used smartphone under the new Flipkart Sell Back program. The service is available in 1700 PIN codes in India.

PUBG Mobile emerges as the highest-grossing mobile game worldwide for January 2022

PUBG Mobile from Tencent has emerged as the top-grossing mobile game worldwide for January 2022 with approximately $237 million in player spending.

Realme 9 Pro Series to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications

The Realme 9 Pro series has been confirmed to be priced above Rs. 15,000 marks. Both Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G feature a light-changing design that changes colour under sunlight. Realme's new smartphone series has confirmed some of its key specifications through a dedicated microsite.

Twitter starts beta test for autoblocking safety mode

Twitter is significantly expanding the beta version of its Safety Mode feature, the company announced Tuesday. Safety Mode, which was initially rolled out in September, allows you to block accounts that send you harmful or abusive tweets automatically. The beta feature was first released in September.

Alert! Update Google Chrome now; serious bugs found

Several bugs have been found in the Google Chrome browser in serious development. If you are using an older version, please update it now. In a recent update, Google has revealed that it has detected as many as 11 security issues in the Chrome web browser, with more than 50 percent falling in the realm of high severity vulnerability.

DailyObjects introduces DailyObjects SURGE™ range of Magnetic Wireless Fast Chargers for Smartphones & Qi Eco-system

DailyObjects, India's home-grown premium tech & lifestyle accessory maker/brand, has announced the launch of three magnetic wireless chargers with fast charging of up to 25W to strengthen its electronics portfolio.