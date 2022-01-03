Flipkart TV Days Sale 2022: Get Blaupunkt, MI, Realme Smart TVs at Big Discounts

New Year sales are the perfect time to economize, buy new products at affordable rates. No matter what your New Year's resolutions are, we have plenty of deals to help you meet your goals and ring in 2022. Now, begin your new year with a restructuring plan for your home-gadgets and if you are looking to replace your TV which has become outmoded, well to ease your plan of actions; Flipkart has kicked off this year with its TV days sale. Now, you can choose from a vast range of televisions from trusted brands without worrying about the taxing, as you will be bestowed with some of the best deals of this season.



Starting from the 1st January 2022, Flipkart will continue to offer massive discounts on leading brands like Blaupunkt, MI, Samsung, Realme, and OnePlus with no cost EMI and an exchange value up to Rs 11,000 till 5th January 2022. Flipkart will offer complete protection with a buyback guarantee. A television is not just a luxury item anymore, but it's a necessity in every household. It brings your family together and keeps everyone entertained and here we are to make your new year more exciting with the catalogue of 43-inches Smart TVs that we have curated for you that will cater to all your desires and will work best for your family.

1. Blaupunkt 43-inch Cyber sound premium 4K Android TV - Price- 27,999 – Get crystal-clear picture quality with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and a rich surround sound by bringing home the Blaupunkt 4K 43-inch Smart TV which is priced at Rs 27,999. It supports features like HDR10+ to ensure that you enjoy every visual in sharp details and vivid colours. Not only that, but this TV also operates on an Android operating system, letting you access multiple apps and games through the Google Play Store. To top it all, the TV remote can be controlled via Google Assistant, making it convenient to operate the TV. It has a 50W speaker output which also features a bezel-less design. It also comes with features like Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio and 4 speakers. It uses Dolby MS12 sound technology, which, the company says, can decode and improve Dolby Atmos.

2. Mi TV 4X (43 inches)- Price - 29,999 - The Mi TV 4X is definitely an affordable and good option for a 43-inch TV. It has this amazing 43-inch 4K Ultra HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Android TV 9.0 with Patch Wall launcher so you get access to universal search, it also has kid's mode with parental lock, smart recommendations, and a lot more. The Mi TV 4X also incorporates popular OTT apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. This TV also provides you with 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the Mi TV 4X.

3. Realme 108 cm (43 inches) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV - Price - 29,999 – The Realme 4K TV is equipped with innovative features that will give you an immersive cinematic experience as soon as you play all your favourite movies. With a 4K UHD MediaTek Processor, you can enjoy a smooth visual experience without any glitches so that nothing interrupts your movie time. When you're tired of manually controlling the TV and other AloT devices, you can make use of the Hands-free Voice Control feature (via Google Assistant) to do so. And, powered by Google, this TV brings you a variety of content through the Google Play Store.

4. OnePlus Y Series 108 cm-Price- 26,999 – The OnePlus TV 43Y1 has a 43inch Full HD wide colour amazing gamut display. The display is clasped in a slim bezel-less design with an 88.5% screen-to-body ratio. It covers 93% of the colour gamut as claimed by the brand for producing clear, vivid, and rich colour details. The TV has 2 HDMI, 2 USB ports with Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Other ports included are RF, AV, Ethernet, and Audio Out. The TV has a total sound output of 20W with two speakers. It supports Dolby Audio. On the software side of things, the TV runs on Android TV 9.0 with Google Assistant and Chrome cast built-in.

5. SAMSUNG Crystal 4K 108 cm (43 inches) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV) - Price – 36,999- Bring home the sleek and powerful SAMSUNG Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV to enjoy seamless entertainment from all your favourite resources. For high-quality visuals it has a refresh rate of 60Hz and a resolution of 3840 x 2160, it has the PurColor, Motion Xcelerator, and Crystal Processor 4K technologies; and to watch content from your smartphone and other devices, it has Tap View and PC on TV features.