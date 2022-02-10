Flipkart TV Days Sale: Exciting Deals on Mini LED, 4K, QLED, Smart TVs from TCL

Delivering cutting edge audio and video TCL Mini LED, 4K, QLED, Smart TVs will be available at jaw-dropping prices during the Flipkart TV Days sale from February 12, 2022, to February 16, 2022. The customers will get to enjoy heavy discounts and exciting offers on TVs that feature the latest technologies. Not only this, but the customers can also enjoy exciting bank offers too. A wide range of TCL TVs including some of the latest launches will also be available for sale. Apart from this, several other models of TVs available in various screen sizes will also be put on sale.

The Smart TV market in India has seen a rise in the demand for high-end TVs over the past few years. TCL is continuously working towards meeting the customer's requirements by combining the latest technology with innovation. The brand keeps into consideration the requirements of modern and young consumers. Vijay Kumar Mikkilineni, Head of Marketing, TCL India said, "In the current times every consumer wants to own a Smart TV with high-end specifications and sale offers like these help the brand to reach the target customer and fulfill their need while at the same time these sales also give the consumers a chance to upscale their home entertainment system without putting a financial burden on themselves". Sales like these can be considered as a great means to widen the customer of popular brands like TCL.

C825 Mini LED

One of the premium offerings from TCL the C825 Mini LED 4K QLED TV is the first-ever Mini LED TV of India. The TV promises better picture quality and precision TV all thanks to Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby ATMOS which provides the best in class picture quality and audio experience as well. The device also features Hands-free Voice Control for ensuring seamless control to users, enabling them to operate their TV using simple and direct voice commands. Available in 65-inch and 55-inch you can get home the Mini LEDs at INR 1,47,999 and 1,05,999 respectively.

C815 4K QLED

Featuring Quantum Dot technology along with Dolby Vision the TCL C815 offers a flawless viewing experience, the TV also supports HDR 10+ and MEMC. In terms of audio, the TV supports Dolby Audio, which is combined with an ONKYO soundbar for really immersive listening. The ultra-slim metallic casing of the TV complements any interior. Buy the 65-inch and 55-inch C815 4K QLED TVs at INR 83,999 and INR 63,999 respectively.

C725 4K UHD QLED

The TCL C725 offers awesome display and sound quality along with the in-built smart features. The TV allows you to stay connected, updated and happy. Enabled with far-field voice control you can now access and control your TV without using the remote. With the game master now you can enjoy a gaming experience like never before. Available in 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch, the TVs are priced at INR 54,999, INR 59,999 and INR 97,999, respectively.

C715 4K QLED

Featuring Quantum Dot, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and IPQ Engine the device promises an exceptional TV viewing experience. Supported by Dolby ATMOS the TV also offers DTS Smart Audio Processing for a never before listening experience. The Hands-free voice control feature ensures seamless control of the TV. Available in 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch, the TVs are priced at INR 44,999, INR 53,999 and INR 89,999, respectively.

P725 4K LED

Powered by TCL Smart AI and Android R(11) the P725 comes with a magical web camera to give you cutting edge intelligent functions and a range of entertainment experiences. The viewers also get to enjoy super smooth visuals through MEMC. The TV is built for more interactive functionality and better entertainment. Available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch the TVs are priced at INR 34,999, INR 44,999, INR 47,999 and INR 69,999 respectively.

P715 AI-Enabled 4K LED

The device sports A+ Grade Panel along with micro dimming to ensure the best in class picture quality. The Dolby Audio promises ultra-realistic and enhanced sound. The device also comes up with smart connectivity where you can operate your TV in a smarter way of living. Available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch the TVs are priced at INR 34,999, INR 37,999, INR 42,999 and INR 68,999 respectively.

P615 4K LED

The device is capable of producing stunning details, all shades of light, and natural colours for a truly immersive viewing experience. The 4K upscaling technology coupled with micro dimming improves picture clarity and LED performance. The Dolby audio produces clear and powerful sound. The TV also comes with a built-in Google Assistant. Available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch the devices are priced at INR 28,999, INR 35,999, INR 38,999 and INR 58,999 respectively.

HD Ready S5200

TCL S5200 series features a slim design with super-narrow bezels, HDR picture quality, micro dimming, Dolby Audio, voice search function and more. The Smart TV allows you to enjoy live sports and other content in high quality. The built-in Google Assistant makes it convenient for the users to operate with simple voice commands and also offers a user-friendly experience. The A+ Grade Full HD panel ensures crisp, clear and sharp visuals. Available in 32-inch and 43-inch the smart TVs are priced at INR 15,499 and INR 24,999 respectively.

P30FS

The A+ Grade Panel, along with HDR 10, and micro dimming ensures the viewers, uplift the TV viewing experience. Along with this the TV also comes with built-in stereo box speakers and Dolby Audio that helps in optimizing the sound quality. The voice remote makes your life easier by allowing you to control the TV through voice commands. Available in 43-inch the TV is priced at INR 24,999.

P30S HD Ready

The elegant and powerful P30S smart Android TV delivers immersive pictures, thrilling acoustics, and a diverse selection of entertainment options. This home entertainment device features a slim design to enhance your décor, a stereo surrounds sound box speaker for dynamic sound, and a Chromecast built-in to cast content from your smart devices. Available in 32-inch the TV is priced at INR 14,999.

S65A HD Ready LED

The HDR feature on the TCL S65A Android TV optimizes picture contrast, image details, and adds colours to the images, enhancing your viewing experience. The use of a special algorithm automatically alters the illumination of this smart TV to augment the brightness of on-screen objects. This allows you to create graphics with a larger range of brightness and finer details. Available in 32-inch the TV is priced at INR 15,999.

FHD S6500FS

Offering an excellent viewing experience the TV also comes with a host of connectivity features to ensure you can expand the horizons of your entertainment. Supporting internet browsing the television also allows you to experience the online world on a huge screen and keeps you connected at all times. All this coupled with a sleek design blends right in with your home décor. Available in 43-inch the TV is priced at INR 24,999.

S6500S

Apart from providing you with a completely immersive experience, the television also comes with ample connectivity features to ensure you get the best entertainment experience. The TV also sports internet connectivity which allows you to browse and watch your favourite program without any glitch. Available in 32-inch the TV is priced at INR 15,499.

HD LED D311

The TCL D311 enlightens your eyes while you enjoy watching your favourite shows and movies. The TV comes equipped with HDR technology and delivers stunning visual quality and vivid colour details. The integrated speakers offer immersive audio taking your TV viewing experience to the next level. The D311 also features Wide Viewing Angle to ensure that you don't miss to enjoy watching your favourite shows from any corner of the room. Available in 32-inch the TV is priced at INR 12,999.



