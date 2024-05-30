Live
'Force multiplier': India successfully tests anti-radiation missile 'RudraM-II'
New Delhi: India successfully test-fired an air-surface anti-radiation missile from a Su-30MKI fighter jet. The RudraM-II anti-radiation supersonic missile is developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
The flight test met all the trial objectives, validating the propulsion system and control & guidance algorithm. RudraM missile is the first indigenously developed anti-radiation missile designed to target enemy ground radars (surveillance, tracking) and communication stations in Suppression of Enemy Air Defence (SEAD) missions.
The RudraM-II is the latest version after the mark-1 version was tested four years ago by Su-30MKI, the backbone of India's fighter fleet.
