Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (October 27, 2025) – Get Free Diamonds and Skins

Garena Free Fire Max is a battle royale game with better graphics and effects than the original Free Fire. Players can earn free rewards like diamonds, gun skins, and outfits using redeem codes. These codes are released by Garena for a short time and can be used on Android and iOS.

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today

Use these active codes to get free rewards:

F3H8J4K1L7P5O2I9

F9S2D6F3G7H1J4K8

F1L5P9O3I7U2Y4T8

F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3

F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7

F2Z6X3C7V1B5N8M4

F5H9J1K8L4P2O6I3

F8S3D7F4G1H5J9K2

F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5

F6Q1W5E9R3T7Y2U4

F9A4S8D2F6G3H7J1

F1Z5X9C3V7B2N6M8

How to Redeem Codes

Visit the Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site.

Log in using your Facebook, Google, or X account.

Enter a redeem code in the text box.

Click Confirm to submit.

Rewards will appear in your in-game mail.