Google I/O 2022: Google announces Pixel 6A, Pixel watch, Pixel Buds Pro, Google wallet, and more

Google has wrapped up its two-hour I/O keynote, which was absolutely packed with news. We heard about AI, Android, and of course, a lot of Pixel hardware. These are the most significant announcements made at the event on Wednesday.



The Pixel 6A





Google announced its new mid-tier phone, the Pixel 6A, which will cost $449 when it's available for pre-order on July 21. The company appears to be flipping its usual script for this phone: Previous A models featured a camera comparable to what's found on Google's flagship Pixels but had weaker processors. However, the 6A has the Pixel 6's Tensor chip and design but opts for a 12-megapixel camera instead of the standard 6's 50-megapixel one.



The Pixel Watch is to arrive later this year

The Pixel Watch's hardware has been leaked, so it's no surprise it appears on this list, but Google has finally given us a look at the software. The wearable will run an updated version of Wear OS 3 and feature Fitbit integration to track your health metrics. However, there are still some unanswered (and critical) questions about the watch: We don't know what kind of chip it will run on, nor do we know how much it will cost. It is scheduled to launch later this fall alongside the Pixel 7.

Google Pixel Buds Pro with active noise cancellation





Google announced its version of Apple's AirPods Pro. The Pixel Buds Pro will cost $199, feature active noise cancellation, and have an estimated battery life of seven hours when using ANC. In addition, Google says that the Buds have a custom audio chip and will support multipoint Bluetooth, allowing them to connect to two devices at once. That's a neat trick and one that's not particularly common in the headphone world. They will also come in various colours, including black, red, and green, and will be available to pre-order on July 21.



A tablet powered by Tensor

Google announced that it plans to release an Android tablet next year to act as a "perfect companion to the Pixel in a larger form factor." The writing on this has been on the wall for a while. (Android 12L focused on big-screen experiences, and there have been some tablet-related hires in Mountain View.) But it's good to know that Google is looking to get back into tablets. The only accurate hardware detail we have about Google's next device is that it will have a Tensor chip.

Android 13 duplicates the functions of Android 12





Google has reviewed its plans for Android 13, and the next version of its mobile operating system appears to be going further with the ideas introduced in Android 12. The company is adding Material You themes to more places, allowing you to configure apps to use different languages and add security and privacy features. That doesn't add to a momentous release, but it's probably a good thing, as Jon Porter points out. Android 12 has been a bit of a mess, so a year of refinements and minor improvements is probably warranted. The beta version is available today if you want to try it out.



Google AR Glasses









Right at the end of its presentation, Google showed off a pair of AR glasses capable of translating in real-time during a conversation. There are virtually no details on whether this will be a product people can buy, but it's certainly interesting to see more hints of Google's plan to join companies like Snap and Meta in the race to put AR in your face.



Google Wallet is back

















Google is bringing back its Wallet app to store not just your payment cards but also your passes, rewards program memberships, vaccination records, and more. Google says the app is designed for the age of digital identity. While I realize that's probably the future, that knowledge doesn't make me miss my physical Google Wallet debit card.

The power of Google AI is growing

As is often the case, Google's I/O presentation was packed with AI news. But, perhaps most importantly, it will let people test its language model. Of course, not everyone will be able to try LaMDA 2, but eventually, Google hopes to bring the technology to search and its other products (although it wants to do so very slowly).

Google Maps for an immersive view

Google is adding a new mode to Maps, which is Street View from the sky: In select cities, you'll be able to get an overview of a location to get a better view of the geography before getting lost in the streets below.



