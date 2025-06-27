Google Launches Doppl: AI-Powered Virtual Try-On App for Fashion Enthusiasts

In a bold step toward blending artificial intelligence with everyday fashion, Google has launched Doppl, a brand-new virtual fitting room app that allows users to try on outfits digitally using their own photos. Designed for the style-conscious and social media-savvy generation, Doppl is available now on iOS and Android — though currently limited to users in the United States.

Whether you've spotted a trendy outfit online or come across something unique in a local boutique, Doppl allows you to see exactly how it might look on you, without setting foot in a fitting room.

A Personalized Try-On Experience

Unlike earlier features in Google Shopping, where users could view clothes on different model body types, Doppl brings a new level of personalization. The app lets users upload a full-body image and then overlay clothing from screenshots, store snaps, or even social media finds, visualizing them on their own digital likeness.

The magic lies in Doppl’s AI and image processing technology, which crafts a stylized digital version of the user wearing the chosen outfit. For an even more realistic experience, Doppl goes beyond static imagery by generating short videos — letting users see how the outfit would look in motion.

Fashion Meets Fun and Function

Doppl is more than just a virtual mirror. Users can save their favorite looks, build a virtual wardrobe, and share outfit previews with friends or across social media platforms. This social element makes the app a helpful companion when you're on the fence about a purchase or simply exploring your personal style.

While still an experimental project under Google Labs, Doppl represents the company’s continued push into interactive and accessible shopping tools. It builds on Google’s previous efforts in the fashion-tech space and promises to reshape how people engage with clothing online.

The Road Ahead

Though currently only available in the US, Google has not yet confirmed if or when Doppl will roll out globally. With growing excitement around AI-generated content and virtual fashion, it wouldn’t be surprising if Doppl soon makes its way to more markets, including India.

As Google notes, the app may not yet deliver perfect results in terms of fit or detailing, but it's a playful and promising step toward transforming the way we shop — and express ourselves — through fashion.