Google Pixel 9 Pro Design Leaked: Smaller Display, Sleek Edges and More

Recently surfaced leaked images and a video offer an exclusive sneak peek into the highly anticipated Google Pixel 9 Pro. Crafted through a collaboration between prominent leaker OnLeaks and MSP, these renders provide tech enthusiasts worldwide with a detailed preview of Google's forthcoming flagship smartphone.

Exploring the Google Pixel 9 Pro Design: Leaked Renders Unveiled

One notable departure in the Pixel 9 Pro's design from its predecessor, the Pixel 8 Pro, is the speculated reduction in display size. While the Pixel 8 Pro flaunted a generous 6.8-inch screen, leaks suggest that the Pixel 9 Pro will sport a slightly more compact 6.5-inch flat display. This adjustment hints at Google's inclination towards a sleeker and more manageable form factor while retaining the signature punch-hole camera setup.

A Shift in Aesthetics: Embracing Flat Edges

Unlike the curved edges of its predecessor, the Pixel 9 Pro is envisioned to embrace sleek flat edges, reminiscent of the iPhone 15 albeit with a broader profile. The device's right side is slated to accommodate the power button and volume keys, while the bottom houses essential components like the USB-C port, speaker grille, and SIM card tray. The rear camera module has also undergone refinement, with a more streamlined design that integrates the sensors more seamlessly, albeit retaining a substantial profile akin to earlier models.

Camera Upgrades and Expectations

Reports speculate that the Pixel 9 Pro will house a triple rear camera setup, comprising a wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens, and a periscope lens. While specific specifications are yet to be confirmed, enthusiasts anticipate significant enhancements in the camera department, considering Google's track record of delivering pioneering advancements with each Pixel iteration.

Anticipation Builds for Google's Flagship Lineup

As excitement mounts for the official unveiling of the Pixel 9 series, leaks like these offer a tantalizing glimpse into Google's innovative strides in smartphone technology. With the Pixel 9 Pro poised to redefine benchmarks in performance, design, and camera capabilities, enthusiasts eagerly await further updates and announcements from the tech giant. Stay tuned for the latest developments on the Pixel 9 Pro and other upcoming devices from Google's flagship lineup.