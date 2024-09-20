Google Simplifies Passkey Syncing for Passwordless Sign-ins Across Devices

Google has improved passkey support in Chrome, making passwordless sign-ins easier across multiple devices. With the introduction of a Google Password Manager PIN, users will now be able to securely save and sync passkeys across Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android devices. This new feature also extends to ChromeOS, presently in beta, with iOS support expected soon.

Earlier, users needed to store passkeys in Google Password Manager on Android and scan a QR code to access them on other platforms. The new PIN system eliminates the need for QR scans while maintaining security through end-to-end encryption, ensuring that even Google cannot access the stored passkeys.

To use a passkey on a new device, users can unlock their Android screen or enter their Password Manager PIN, streamlining the process of signing in without traditional passwords. This update marks another step forward in making secure, passwordless logins more accessible across various platforms.