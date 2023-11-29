Government blocks 70 lakh suspicious mobile numbers of Indians

India is witnessing a rise in online scams and financial frauds, with numerous citizens across the country falling victim to these elaborate schemes. In recent months, there have been alarming reports of people losing substantial amounts of money, sometimes running into lakhs and even millions of rupees, to online fraudsters. To combat this growing threat, the Indian government has taken a decisive step by blocking 70 lakh mobile numbers allegedly involved in cybercrimes or financial frauds.

This measure aligns with other proactive measures that the government is considering to curb fraud. These efforts involve blocking IMEI, the unique identifier of mobile devices, and imposing restrictions on withdrawals from accounts flagged as suspicious. The objective is to prevent its misuse in possible future fraudulent activities.

In a recent meeting with officials from the RBI, TRAI, NPCI, and the IT Ministry, Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi emphasised the vulnerability of "dormant" and "mule" bank accounts. These accounts, distinguished by low balances and surges in activity, have been identified as potential targets for countermeasures in the ongoing effort to combat the growing threat of cyber fraud in the financial sector, reports PTI.

During the course of the meeting, it was noticed that 7 million mobile connections linked with cybercrimes or financial fraud have been deactivated to date, as reported through digital intelligence platforms. Furthermore, the report indicated that additional meetings of a similar nature would occur, and the speaker noted that the next session was scheduled for January.



