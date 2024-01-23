Government Panel to Address 5G Deployment Issues Near Airports as Telcos Seek Restrictions Removal

The Indian government, led by Principal Scientific Adviser Ajay Kumar Sood, has initiated discussions on resolving the challenges associated with deploying 5G services near airports. A comprehensive panel formed to tackle the 5G matter aims to address concerns related to aircraft and passenger safety, according to a report by the Economic Times.



Despite ongoing discussions involving the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), telecom companies, airline operators, and aircraft manufacturers, the issue has persisted for over a year. The primary focus revolves around replacing outdated aircraft radio altimeters, which are crucial for providing altitude information during landings in low visibility conditions.

A major concern is the potential interference caused by the wider frequencies captured by existing altimeters operating in the 4200 MHz to 4400 MHz band. Despite the DoT auctioning spectrum in the 3300-3670 MHz band for 5G, the interference issue remains unresolved. Approximately 500 Boeing and 300 Airbus aircraft in India may require retrofitting, posing a significant challenge.

While experts argue that interference between 5G bands and altimeters should not be an issue due to separate bands and sufficient buffers, temporary restrictions have been in place since November 2022. The DoT prohibited the installation of 5G sites in the 3,300-3,670 MHz band within 2.1 km of airport runways to prevent potential interference with aircraft radio frequencies. Telcos, however, have raised concerns about revenue losses due to the ongoing restrictions.

In September, leading telecom operators urged the Ministry of Civil Aviation to set a deadline for airlines to replace outdated radio altimeter systems. Telcos argued that there was no evidence of interference, given the distinct bands used for 5G. The restrictions on 5G services have led to significant coverage compression in key metro areas close to airports, impacting services in Lutyen’s Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bangalore.

Boeing and Airbus, key aircraft manufacturers, emphasize the need for a permanent solution to 5G connectivity challenges at airports. The delay in airlines placing purchase orders for altimeters, coupled with the manufacturers' commitment to availability outside the United States only after December 2023, exacerbates the situation.

“We’ve written to the government because there’s no evidence to suggest that there is any such interference, more so because the bands that are being used are not the same," the executive said. After the government’s directions, 5G services had to be stopped in airports and high-density areas in key metros close to airports. 5G services were either stopped or severely compressed in Lutyen’s Delhi due to proximity to the Safdarjung airport, and similar closures had to be done in Hyderabad and Bangalore.

“A significant amount of coverage compression has taken place," another executive said.

As the government panel delves into discussions, the telecom industry awaits potential solutions and the lifting of restrictions to enable the seamless deployment of 5G services near airports.