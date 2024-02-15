Honor brings X smartphone series to India, launches smartwatch, earbuds

New Delhi: Global technology company Honor on Thursday announced the launch of its X Series line-up with the introduction of Honor X9b smartphone in India. The company also launched a smartwatch and earbuds.

The 6.78-inch Honor X9b 5G will be available for Rs 25,999 from February 16, with some exciting offers which brings down the effective price down to Rs 22,999, the company said in a statement.

Additionally, the company said it is giving a complimentary charger worth Rs 699 free of cost as an introductory offer.

“HTech takes great pride in delivering the highest-quality smartphone experiences to customers. The Honor X9b is designed from the ground up to solve user pain points and meet the high expectations of customers,” said Madhav Sheth, CEO of HTech.

The company also announced Honor Choice Watch for Rs 6,499 with an introductory discount of Rs 500, starting February 24, along with a Choice Earbuds X5 for Rs 1,999 (starting February 16).

The company said that all the three products will be available across Amazon.in, brand website www.explorehonor.com and retail stores.

The Honor X9b smartphone has industry-first, ultra-bounce 360-degree anti-drop display and houses a 5800mAh battery.

“With Amazon Pay Later, early buyers enjoy hassle-free credit within minutes, enabling 12 months of no-cost installments without the need for a credit card. We are excited to offer the HONOR X9b on India's most preferred and trusted online marketplace, starting at Rs 2,167 per month,” said Ranjit Babu, Director, Wireless and Home Entertainment, Amazon India.

The phone runs the latest Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2 Advanced Operating system. It comes in 2 colours – Sunrise Orange and Midnight Black.

HONOR X9b is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, and comes with Qualcomm Kryo CPU and Qualcomm Adreno GPU, which are up to 40 per cent and 35 per cent faster than their predecessors, respectively, and delivers greater AI processing performance.

With 16GB total storage, including 8GB RAM Turbo and an eXtra 8GB, the HONOR X9b guarantees smooth performance and extensive storage for an enhanced user experience.

The smartphone features a triple camera system -- a 108MP Lossless Capture Camera, a 5MP Ultra-Wide Camera, and a 2MP Macro Camera.