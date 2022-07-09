The UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) enables you to download a masked Aadhaar which offers an extra layer of protection. A masked Aadhaar basically masks your Aadhaar number on your downloaded e-Aadhaar and displays only the last four digits of your Aadhaar number. The first eight digits are masked.

According to the UIDAI website, the "Mask Aadhaar option allows you to mask your Aadhaar number in your downloaded e-Aadhaar. Masked Aadhaar number implies replacing of the first 8 digits of Aadhaar number with some characters like "xxxx-xxxx" while only the last 4 digits of the Aadhaar Number are visible."

Downloading a masked Aadhaar is very simple. You will only have to go to the official website of UIDAI.

How to Download Masked Aadhaar Online

1. Go to myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in

2. Sign in and click on the login option to download the masked Aadhaar card.

3. Enter your Aadhaar number

4. Enter the captcha code

5. Then click 'Send OTP'

6. The OTP will be shared at your mobile number linked to Aadhaar

7. Enter the OTP in the space and click on the Login option displayed on the screen

8. Head to the 'Services' section and click 'Download Aadhaar'

9. Go to the 'Check your demographics' section

10. Click on the option 'Want a masked Aadhaar?' and download the masked Aadhaar.

Earlier on Sunday, UIDAI issued a statement advising people not to share their Aadhaar cards with anyone as they can be misused. After the statement was misunderstood, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) later issued another official statement to withdraw the statement. "It is learnt that it was issued by them in the context of an attempt to misuse a photoshopped Aadhaar card. The release advised the people to not to share photocopy of their Aadhaar with any organization because it can be misused. Alternatively, a masked Aadhaar which displays only the last 4 digits of Aadhaar number, can be used," Meity noted in the release.

"UIDAI issued Aadhaar card holders are only advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their UIDAI Aadhaar numbers," Meity said. "Aadhaar Identity Authentication ecosystem has provided adequate features for protecting and safeguarding the identity and privacy of the Aadhaar holder."