iCloud shared photo library coming later this year

Apple is delaying the release of iOS 16's iCloud shared Photo Library feature, saying it's "coming later this year" instead of when the mobile OS update is released on September 12 (via AppleInsider). An archived version of the iOS 16 webpage shows that the notice about the delay was added sometime this week.

When launched, the feature will allow you and up to five other people to automatically share a collection of photos, with the option to include all photos in your library, photos from after a specific date, or photos with specific people.

It's not particularly unusual for Apple to retain features from the initial release: Last year, iOS 15 launched without SharePlay, Universal Control, and better Find My support for AirPods. The features then leaked out over the next several months in point releases. iOS 16 doesn't seem to have as many features that are being delayed, although the iPadOS 16 updates for Apple tablets are delayed and will instead be released as iPadOS 16.1.

Apple delaying iPadOS 16 release schedule may have something to do with the feature's delay. It's easy to imagine people setting it up on their phones and then getting confused about why it's not showing up on their iPad or Mac (macOS Ventura's release date will be sometime in October, according to Apple's site). The company could be exercising extra caution, given that the feature deals with photos that people wouldn't want to lose. Apple did not immediately respond to The Verge's request for comment about its change in plans for the Shared Photo Library.