IMC 2024: Reliance Jio Unveils JioBharat V3 and V4 Feature Phones, Starting at Rs 1,099

At the India Mobile Congress 2024, Reliance Jio introduced two new feature phones, the JioBharat V3 and V4, priced at just Rs 1,099. These budget-friendly devices are part of Jio’s ongoing mission to provide affordable 4G connectivity to millions of 2G users across India. Following the success of the JioBharat V2, these models are designed to bridge the digital divide, offering advanced services at a price point accessible to all.

The JioBharat V3 stands out for its sleek, stylish design, targeting consumers who want a feature phone that combines both aesthetics and functionality. It caters to modern users who seek style without compromising on utility. In contrast, the JioBharat V4 takes a more minimalist approach, offering a simple yet refined design with an emphasis on quality. Both models are built to offer a premium experience at a highly affordable price, ensuring users get the best of both form and function.

Both the JioBharat V3 and V4 come preloaded with Jio’s suite of digital services, enhancing the overall user experience. JioTV offers access to over 455 live TV channels, allowing users to stay connected to their favourite shows, news, and sports. Meanwhile, JioCinema provides a vast library of movies, videos, and sports content, delivering entertainment at the user’s fingertips. Additionally, JioPay makes digital payments easy with UPI integration and a built-in sound box, promoting financial inclusion. JioChat ensures users stay connected with unlimited messaging, photo sharing, and group chat features.

On the hardware front, both phones are equipped with a 1000 mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting performance throughout the day. Users can expand storage up to 128 GB, providing plenty of space for photos, videos, and apps. Additionally, the phones support 23 Indian languages, making them accessible to a wide audience across the country.

One of the standout features of the JioBharat V3 and V4 is their affordable recharge plan. Priced at Rs 123 per month, the plan includes unlimited voice calls and 14 GB of data, offering significant savings compared to competitors—up to 40%. This makes the JioBharat series not only budget-friendly but also an excellent value for consumers looking for affordable, high-quality mobile services.

The JioBharat V3 and V4 will soon be available both online through JioMart and Amazon, as well as in physical stores, continuing Jio’s efforts to make India a digitally empowered society.