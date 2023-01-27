Indus, a PUBG alternative, can be Pre-Registered on Google Play

Pune-based SuperGaming's Indus Battle Royale is now available for pre-registration on Google Play. The made-in-India game has been in progress for quite some time. It is designed to take on existing battle royale-style titles for smartphones, like PUBG's India iteration BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), Apex Legends, and Call of duty. On the Republic Day, the creators also released their first game on YouTube. At first glance, the in-game landscape of Indus seems inspired by the Apex Legends environment with tall canyons and towering cliffs.

The official Indus Battle Royale Google Play page notes that players will be taken to the "mysterious island of Virlok on the legendary planet Indus." The players' mission will mainly include surviving and finding the "coveted Cosmium item". Similar to other battle royale-style games, players will likely need to escape within a period and will find weapons, gear, and consumables to survive.

The video also features characters that players can take on, but they bear uncanny resemblances to characters from Apex Legends. The main character looks to be Adam, a player similar to Apex Legend's Newcastle in appearance. Players can also choose Sir-Taj, who resembles Pathfinder in Apex. Users can choose other humanoid characters, such as Big-Gaj and Adya.

SuperGaming has yet to share any official release details for Indus Battle Royale. The app will be free to download, but users can purchase "random items" in-game.

As mentioned, the new title hopes to compete with existing battle royale-style games in India. You may also have an advantage as games like PUBG, Garena Free Fire, and BGMI are still banned in India. Users can download Call of Duty and Apex Legends, but both action titles are heavy and need a relatively powerful smartphone to run at the highest settings.

In an interview with Moneycontrol in December, Indus creators SuperGaming told the publication that their upcoming title is "heavily inspired by Indian culture and mythology." The Pune-based company has created an action title called MaskGun and other informal games. Most of the games have rave reviews. For example, MaskGun has over 10 million (1 lakh) downloads on Google Play. Indus will reportedly release for PC and consoles at a later date.